The Mall of Doing

“I’m graduating next year and I wanted my last summer as a student to be filled with creativity,” says Lily Mata, 17. “I’m trying to get in touch with my creative side before I go off into the scary real world.”

As her grandmother watched, Mata put the final touches on a T-shirt she made for her nephew, Bodhi, who will turn 1-year-old in August. His name translates to “enlightenment” in Sanskrit, so Mata decorated the front of the shirt with Japanese characters spelling out “live, laugh, love.”

“I made sure the ‘love’ was glowing red,” she points out.

This is Mata’s third week of attending the Art Labs, a hands-on, all-ages artmaking workshop held every Sunday afternoon at the Westfield Palm Desert. It’s a joint project of the mall and Flat Black art supply, one of the mall’s newest tenants. A $10 entry fee covers art supplies, instruction, and two hours of experimentation with non-toxic spray paint, stencils, markers, and glitter. Participants can try their hand at making custom clothing or paintings. Or they can just doodle.