Fourth of July: Where to Go, What to Do in Greater Palm Springs

You don’t have to travel far to celebrate the nation’s 242nd birthday. For everything red, white, and blue, grab your friends and family and enjoy any of the following star-spangled events in the Coachella Valley and surrounding area.

July 1

Coachella: Carnival and Fireworks

What could be more patriotic than fireworks on Independence Day? How about fireworks and a carnival? Bring the whole family out to Bagdouma Park to play games, listen to live music, entertain the kids with carnival rides, and sample food from various vendors. The carnival is from 6 to 9 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Bagdouma Park

51723 Douma St.

coachella.org

July 3

Indio: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Fireworks

Be sure to show up early if you want to get a comfortable spot for this fireworks display. All ages are welcome. The pyrotechnics will blast off at 8:45 p.m. from the Eagle Falls Golf Course. Bring blankets and folding chairs and gather around the Eagle Falls Pro Shop and surrounding parking lot to enjoy the show.

Eagle Falls Golf Course/Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

84245 Indio Springs Parkway

fantasyspringsresort.com

July 4

Palm Springs: AAP – Food Samaritans Barbecue, Party, and Fireworks

The public is invited to attend the AIDS Assistance Program – Food Samaritans 2018 Independence Day Party at the historic O’Donnell House. In addition to burgers and grilled chicken, a DJ will provide entertainment. The party starts at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Tickets for the Independence Day party are $150 each and include food, entertainment, an open bar, and valet parking. They may be purchased by calling 760-325-8481. Online ticket sales end 9 p.m. July 3.

The O’Donnell House

412 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

aidsassistance.org/events

Palm Springs: All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular and Palm Springs Power Baseball

It’s a mashup of American favorites: baseball, fireworks, and hot dogs. Head to the Palm Springs Power stadium to watch the team take on the Palm Springs Collegiate League All-Stars at 6:05 p.m. Enjoy the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.. Gates will open at 8 p.m. for free admission into the stadium to watch the light show from the comfort of stadium seating.

Palm Springs Stadium

1901 E. Baristo Road

palmspringspowerbaseball.com/scheduleresults/promotional-schedule/july-4th-at-the-ballpark/

Palm Desert: Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy a night of food, family, friends, and fireworks on the sprawling Civic Center Park lawn. Pack a picnic or choose from various food vendors. The National Anthem will start the evening off at 7:15 p.m., and the Swing Cats Big Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. A 25-minute long fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Palm Desert Civic Center Park

43900 San Pablo Ave.

shadowmountainresort.com/events/palm-desert-independence-day-celebration/

Rancho Mirage: Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Fireworks Extravaganza

Arrive early to secure your spot for the fourth annual fireworks display, which will light up the night sky beginning at 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente Casino Resort

32250 Bob Hope Drive

hotwatercasino.com

Yucca Valley: Fourth of July Celebration 2018 and Fireworks Spectacular

Rock out to live music performed by Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers. Various food vendors will be on-site along with face-painting stations and giveaways. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Brehm Park

56620 Little League Drive

yucca-valley.org/departments/sp_events.html

Twentynine Palms: Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration

Bring lawn chairs and your friends to enjoy the patriotic fun, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with a kids zone, food vendors, and live music, followed by an impressive fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

Del Valle Field, 760-830-5086

visit29.org/event/4th-of-july-celebration/

Yucaipa: Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Watch the sky sparkle and explode with fireworks from the Yucaipa High School football field. While the school will be closed to the public, you can watch the show, beginning at 9 p.m., from the surrounding area.

Yucaipa High School

33000 Yucaipa Blvd.

facebook.com/events/1786416258338991

Lake Arrowhead: ALA Fireworks Over Lake Arrowhead

With an average high temperature of 83 degrees in July, this is a way to beat the heat while watching the fireworks explode over Lake Arrowhead. The Kaitlyn Marie Band will perform country rock from 1 to 3 p.m. A Neil Diamond tribute band, The Perfect Cut, will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. View the fireworks from the park, Lollipop Beach (at the end of the peninsula past the park), Village Bay Beach, or sit along the dockside.

Lake Arrowhead Village

28200 State Route 189

pinerose.com/celebrate-4th-july-fireworks-lake-arrowhead/

Big Bear Lake: Big Bear Fourth of July Fun Run

Start your Fourth of July with a run to support RunFar, a nonprofit organization that benefits the children of fallen soldiers and raises awareness about veteran suicide and PTSD. Bring the entire family — children and strollers are welcome. Sign up for a 5K, 10K, or 15K. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest. Registration opens at 7 a.m.

Meadow Park

41220 Park Ave.

runsignup.com/Race/CA/BigBearLake/July4FunRun

Big Bear Lake: Above the Boom – Fourth of July at 8,200 Feet

Touted as the largest fireworks display in Southern California, this event at Big Bear Lake requires a ride up the mountain. Take Snow Summit’s Scenic Sky Chair on a mile-long ascent to the peak. In addition to stunning views, you’ll enjoy a barbecue dinner and listen to live music while the kids enjoy activities of their own. The adventure begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30–$55 (dinner included).

Snow Summit

880 Summit Blvd.

bigbear.com/event/?id=11301

Idyllwild: 52nd Annual Fourth of July Parade

Enjoy an Independence Day parade 5,413 feet above sea level, where average July temperatures are 87 degrees. Sponsored by the Rotary Club, the parade is small-town Americana at its finest. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. from Fern Valley Corners down North Circle Drive.

idyllwildtowncrier.com



Temecula: Star Spangled Fourth of July Parade

Beginning at 10 a.m., a parade of marchers, musicians, equestrians, and floats will take over downtown Temecula. There will be entertainment for children and adults, as well as food vendors.

Old Town Front Street

temeculaca.gov/1087/4th-of-July-Extravaganza

Temecula: Fourth of July Family, Fun, and Fireworks

Kick off summer in the park, relaxing and picnicking with friends and family. Musical entertainment will play from 2 to 9 p.m. on the main stage. Food vendors and a kids fun zone add a little something for everyone. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and will be timed to the music on 101.3 KATY Radio.

Ronald Reagan Sports Park

30687 Rancho Vista Road

temeculaca.gov/1087/4th-of-July-Extravaganza

A Few Unexpected Spots to View the Show

Palm Desert: Tommy Bahama

Kick off summer with Tommy Bahama’s All-American Burger and a Mojito — or a non-alcoholic Faux-jito — and watch the fireworks show from their second-story patio. Make your reservations early to secure a table.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

73595 El Paseo

tommybahama.com/restaurants/palm-desert

Palm Desert: Vista Point

Vista Point on Highway 74 is 5 miles up the mountain from South Palm Desert with stunning views of the valley below. This is a great spot to watch the various pyrotechnics showslight up the night. Pack a few munchies for a unique tailgating experience and be sure to arrive early to secure a parking spot.

Vista Point

Palms to Pines Highway (Highway 74)

fs.usda.gov/recarea/sbnf/null/recarea/?recid=74124&actid=105

Palm Springs: High Bar at the Rowan

The rooftop terrace at the new Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hotel provides breathtaking panoramic views from the San Jacinto Mountains to downtown Palm Springs and beyond. Order a lobster roll from the outdoor, pool-adjacentHigh Bar and wash it down with a Wittekerke Belgian witbier. This swanky spot is a prime location to view the dazzle. The terrace opens at 4 p.m.

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

rowanpalmsprings.com/