Since its founding some 73 years ago, Rapport International Furniture continues to successfully navigate generational changes, currently boasting seven stores and enormous momentum as the recognized leader in contemporary furniture.

Rapport is the exclusive distributor of Natuzzi Italia in Southern California, the brand that famously democratized the leather sofa in the 1980s and whose harmonious marriage of Italian craft tradition with signature innovation is a benchmark within the industry. In addition to showcasing the complete Natuzzi Italia collection, Rapport also features such well-known brand names as Cattelan Italia, Piedro Costantini, Leolux, BDI, and Elite Modern.

“With our Los Angeles and Palm Desert showrooms totaling 53,000 square feet, in addition to 33,000 square feet of warehouse space, we carry substantial inventory available for immediate delivery,” stated CEO Peter Skaaning. “Our philosophy is ‘Your home is the greatest luxury, where style, beauty, and harmony are blended together to make every moment memorable.’”

Skaaning travels the world scouting out the most interesting designs in contemporary furniture today at every price point. Having recently returned from Milan Design Week, Skaaning shared some of the furniture trends for 2019, which focused on the underlying message that beauty cannot be achieved unless ethics and aesthetics coincide. The perfect shape, the most creative solution, the most harmonious system of rules belong only to nNature: hers is the true essence of beauty.

Trends seen have included natural and exotic woods, a range of refined fabrics characterized by seductive color palettes, unexpected patterns, and soft leathers of the highest quality. Enriched by a process of technological innovation combined with unending stylistic research, these collections were synonymous with luxury lifestyle and sophisticated modernity.

The design thread Skaaning saw over and over again was a response to nature, lifestyle, culture, and harmony, plus an elegant and inviting ambiance. Many of the furniture trends articulated the experiences of today and the rhythm and expectations of tomorrow — culture and tradition uniting to create the perfect blend of beauty and craftsmanship.

The Natuzzi Italia collections are designed for a new generation whose passion is beauty, quality, experimentation, and innovation. Taking time to reflect, relax, and recharge is essential. These furniture designs work in harmony with the human body, effortlessly moving to where you need to be to allow us to truly relax, both physically and mentally.

For information on Rapport International Furniture, call 760-568-1500 or 323-930-1500 or visit rapportfurniture.com.