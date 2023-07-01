Fred Armisen, Zac Hanson Attend Raven Drum Foundation Event in Palm Springs

The nonprofit Raven Drum Foundation — established in 2001 by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, singer-songwriter and healing-arts educator Lauren Monroe — hosted a drum circle in Palm Springs to support veterans and first responders while showcasing the restorative powers of music. Legendary drummers traveled in to participate in the open-air circle, after which they joined Monroe, Allen, and GoodNoise Studios co-founder Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult) for a private concert in the studio’s live room. Drummers included Alvin Taylor (Little Richard, Elton John, George Harrison), Denny Seiwell (Paul McCartney, Wings), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live), and Zac Hanson (Hanson) among others. Sorum expressed that the drum circle would be the first of many community-focused events at the newly opened studio.