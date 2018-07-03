The imposing stone archway that greets you upon arrival at 30 Grande View Court immediately lets you know that you’re about to experience something special.
After you pass through the archway gates, an elegant, European-inspired courtyard leads to the grand main house as well as a two-bedroom guest house with a kitchenette. This one-of-a-kind property—located above the valley floor in the exclusive Mirada Estates community of Rancho Mirage—was custom-built for John Bianchi, owner of Frontier Gunleather and a master at handcrafting western-style holsters and gun belts for collectors.
Some of the personal features Mr. Bianchi requested for this four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,328-square-foot home include a private executive office; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a large, two-level island that can seat four, and a secondary butler’s kitchen; a rotunda-style dining room; separation between the bedrooms; and an air-conditioned, three-car garage with a bathroom.
The interior of the main house features high ceilings, more of the beautiful stacked stone highlighted on the exterior, and large-format flagstone floors throughout the living areas. The home’s layout flows seamlessly among multiple entertaining spaces and has separate formal and casual areas that open to a resort-style backyard complete with a custom, lagoon-style pool with a waterfall and spa, as well as a covered dining area.
The living room houses one of the two fireplaces.
You’ll also be captivated by the panoramic, 180-plus degree views of the valley floor, Mount San Jacinto, the Santa Rosa Mountains, and the San Bernardino Mountains. Even the master suite and its private bathroom have incredible mountain views. And the separate junior ensuite, as well as the private executive office, also offer views.
Additional custom features include a powder room with a stone sink, fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, and an outdoor fire pit.
The resort-style backyard comes complete with a custom, lagoon-style pool with a waterfall and spa.
And if location is important to you, you’ll love that Mirada Estates is adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. Homeowners receive discounts on all of the resort’s services including their fitness center, spa, and restaurants.
