The imposing stone archway that greets you upon arrival at 30 Grande View Court immediately lets you know that you’re about to experience something special.

After you pass through the archway gates, an elegant, European-inspired courtyard leads to the grand main house as well as a two-bedroom guest house with a kitchenette. This one-of-a-kind property—located above the valley floor in the exclusive Mirada Estates community of Rancho Mirage—was custom-built for John Bianchi, owner of Frontier Gunleather and a master at handcrafting western-style holsters and gun belts for collectors.

Some of the personal features Mr. Bianchi requested for this four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,328-square-foot home include a private executive office; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a large, two-level island that can seat four, and a secondary butler’s kitchen; a rotunda-style dining room; separation between the bedrooms; and an air-conditioned, three-car garage with a bathroom.