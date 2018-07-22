Gallery Homes, based in the Riverside County community of Canyon Lake, has built hundreds of houses throughout Southern California in the past 20 years. Since 2014, their focus has been on the Coachella Valley where they’ve brought new developments to life in Indio, Desert Hot Springs, and currently have plans to expand into Palm Springs.

Their latest project is Gallery Links II, which comprises 66 single-story, patio-style homes that are being built within the Indian Palms Country Club in Indio. The houses will be located on the club’s golf course, as well as cul-de-sac and water-feature lots. Each phase of construction will include 10 homes and the project’s anticipated completion date is Fall 2019.