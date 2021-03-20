Serendipity Pays a Call

Only in Palm Springs could a chance meeting at a taco party evolve into a documentary film.

Several years ago, the enterprising husband-and-wife team of Joan and Gary Gand, who front the Gand Band, hosted a birthday soiree for Joan. At one point, their next-door neighbor, singer Trini Lopez, was seated in the backyard next to their guests, P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, who were documentary filmmakers.

Gary Gand turned to the filmmakers and said: “You really should make a documentary about Trini.”

“We were all eating gourmet tacos,” recalls Joan Gand, “and I remember P. David and Todd looking over at us, saying, ‘Well, it’s good timing because we’re looking for our next project. We’d be interested. Do you want to produce it?’ Gary and I stared at each other, smiled, and immediately said, ‘Yes!’”

The ripple effects of that moment found the Gands morphing into documentary film producers and Ebersole and Hughes crafting a cinematic homage to Lopez’s life and career, a tale loaded with determination and twists of fate.