Worth 1,000 Words

Which photo in the exhibit has a good story behind it?

One of the most popular images is of the three Bob Hope Classic girls. I know that today's current culture, that picture might make some people bristle because the women are being displayed so to speak, and used for their beauty. But back in those days, even though the initial selection process was based upon how good looking the women were, they were treated with tremendous respect and were not manhandled or abused in any way. I spoke to them and I worked with them for the couple of weeks that they were ambassadors toward the tournament, and everyone treated them well.

Was this a shot you created or was it for a client?

This was just fun. Working for Cliff Brown. He was a good old boy from South Carolina, and he ran his business to the point that a lot of photographers didn't want to work with him because he was vociferous about, “stand here," and “use this angle." They didn't like to be told what to do, but Cliff paid his bills on time. You submitted your monthly statement and three days later you had a check. But it's one of those things that all of the magic is there. The girls, the pose, the lighting, the camera lens selection. It all works in harmony to bring the photo out. But that was the way a lot of the work was with the agency. They had done this several years prior to my coming on board, so I was just the new kid with the camera and the shutter release.