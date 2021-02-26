Citizen Gary

When he’s not filming elsewhere in the world, Oldman maintains a quiet existence in Palm Springs: enjoying a burger at Tyler’s, riding the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, tinkering in his photography studio, or relaxing by the pool.

When he accepted the Palm Desert Achievement Award for Darkest Hour at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2018, Oldman announced that he and Schmidt, a curator and photographer, were relocating to the desert full time.

“I finally got to the point where I’d just had enough of Los Angeles,” the London-born actor says. “It’s that thing where you run a couple of errands or go to a doctor’s appointment on the other side of town, and that’s your entire day. You spend all your time in the car.

I was so sick of it. I’d been living there for over 30 years, and it was increasingly worse. I love the fact that I can drop off the dry cleaning or go to the supermarket, and everything is five minutes away. I love that about Palm Springs.”