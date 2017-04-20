A honey blonde ale and a mouth-watering Texas Tornado are high on the list for visitors passing through Rancho Mirage on their way to one of the annual music festivals. Find them at Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse at The River complex in Rancho Mirage.

With the creative menu here, you can go for a sizzling plate of hot links sausage or cool off with a golden beet and goat cheese salad accompanied by a cider, while kicking back on the patio.

“Paris Hilton and her brother Baron stop by sometimes,” says Art Vasquez who, as chef and operations manager, oversees everything, including the brewing. Babe’s has provided brews for four years at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Vasquez says they may offer food there in the future.