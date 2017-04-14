It’s April, and for many of the desert’s spas, it’s all about Coachella, that mass gathering of the hottest music acts and trendiest rich-hippie looks in the country. From face paint and tribal tattoos to luxe, citrus-scented treatments for pre- and post-party gorgeousness, here are the highlights.
Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa’s Coachella-themed spa specials are available Fridays-Sundays, April 14-30, and include the Rock Your Body Massage using smooth river rocks to sooth sore back muscles; the Body Shot Sugar Scrub with basil, watermelon and vodka; a super-hydrating Drenched Facial; and the Sole to Sole Pedicure with exfoliation, massage, and fresh color polish.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS
Poolside spa suites at the JW Marriott Desert Springs — ultimate pampering.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is making lemonade out of the news that Beyonce won’t be headlining at Coachella. So they have decided to throw their own Beyoncé tribute party, April 15-16 and April 22-23. In the spotlight: Lemonade Body Scrub to polish off the dust of the day with citrus oil-infused sugar and Bey Blossom Massage with nerolii essential oil. The combination is said to help protect the skin from the sun with a high dose of antioxidants derived from orange blossom petals.
Agua Serena at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells is also touting Coachella-themed April specials. The Face-Time Facial Forget promises Instagram-ready skin with the HydraFacial — cleansing, exfoliation, gentle peel, extraction and maximum hydration. In the salon, get the festival look with a floral headdress, hair braiding, temporary tattoos, wild face makeup, glitter and metallic body paint, plus extravagant false lashes. Especially designed to get you ready for “re-entry” after a few frenetic wild weekends, the Recovery Mud Wrap is an upgraded version of the spa’s signature 50-minute detoxifying mud wrap, and includes a body scrub, mud wrap and deeply body milk. Retreat for the Feet gets tired dancing soles back in the game with a warm fizzy soak, exfoliation, and rehydration.
The Orange Blossom Massage at Sunstone at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa uses coconut oil and orange to moisturize and refresh. Sweet Tea Scrub exfoliates dry skin with peach stone powder, sugar and ginger, then hydrates with shea butter and Vitamin E. For glowing skin, indulge in the Peat Purification Mask, packed with a powerhouse of organic bio nutrients, including comfrey root and kaolin to reduce inflammation, replenish and gently tighten.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SUNSTONE SPA
Sunstone Spa’s expansive therapy pool is one of the many amenities to indulge in before or after treatments.
Resources
Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells 92210
760-776-1234
www.indianwells.hyatt.com/hyatt/pure/spas/index.jsp
The Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
74855 Country Club Drive
Palm Desert 92260
800-255-0848
www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/fitness-spa-services/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa/
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
71333 Dinah Shore Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-770-2180
www.spaatmissionhills.com
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
32250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-202-2121
www.hotwatercasino.com/spa