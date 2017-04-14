JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is making lemonade out of the news that Beyonce won’t be headlining at Coachella. So they have decided to throw their own Beyoncé tribute party, April 15-16 and April 22-23. In the spotlight: Lemonade Body Scrub to polish off the dust of the day with citrus oil-infused sugar and Bey Blossom Massage with nerolii essential oil. The combination is said to help protect the skin from the sun with a high dose of antioxidants derived from orange blossom petals.

Agua Serena at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells is also touting Coachella-themed April specials. The Face-Time Facial Forget promises Instagram-ready skin with the HydraFacial — cleansing, exfoliation, gentle peel, extraction and maximum hydration. In the salon, get the festival look with a floral headdress, hair braiding, temporary tattoos, wild face makeup, glitter and metallic body paint, plus extravagant false lashes. Especially designed to get you ready for “re-entry” after a few frenetic wild weekends, the Recovery Mud Wrap is an upgraded version of the spa’s signature 50-minute detoxifying mud wrap, and includes a body scrub, mud wrap and deeply body milk. Retreat for the Feet gets tired dancing soles back in the game with a warm fizzy soak, exfoliation, and rehydration.