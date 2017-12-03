The 11th annual GirlFriend Factor Go Girl! Luncheon celebrated the Power of Girlfriends at the Miramonte Hotel in Indian Wells.

After a Champagne reception in the hotel’s courtyard, almost 300 guests enjoyed a luncheon and awards program co-emceed by Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik and Susan Stein, fashion/scene editor at Palm Springs Life.

Joan Busick, CEO and founder of GirlFriend Factor, welcomed and thanked guests for their support. She reminded guests that the mission of the GirlFriend Factor is to provide educational grants and emotional support to adult women who choose to improve their position in life through higher education and occupational training.

Busick also introduced Inspiration Award winner Katrina McDowell, who will graduate from the California Desert Trial Academy. McDowell’s education was mentored by the GirlFriend Factor and completed as a result of receiving grants from the organization. McDowell also invited the 28 current recipients of the Go Girl! Grants to come to the stage, where Mayor Harnik and Stein recognized them as well as their schools.

In the last 10 years, the GirlFriend Factor has awarded grants totaling more than $420,000 to 140 women. The current grant recipients are enrolled in College of the Desert, California State University San Bernardino, California Nursing Educational Institute, Milan Institute, Santa Barbara Business College, and Somatherapy Massage School.

Mayor Harnik introduced Sally Simonds and presented her with The Go Girl! Influence Award. Simonds is president of the board for both Hidden Harvest and the Family YMCA of the Desert. Simonds has become active in nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley.

Stein presented Sandi Young with the Go Girl! Impact Award. Young has volunteered throughout the world as a hearing mission sponsor with the Starkey Hearing Foundation and is also involved in other organizations involving healthcare, arts and education, PTSD, and clean water.

GirlFriend Factor

77-734 Country Club Dr, Ste. E

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-772-9594

girlfriendfactor.org