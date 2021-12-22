A Perfect Blend

Kelly Segré opened Gré Coffeehouse and Art Gallery in 2016. She will perform as part of their Oasis Music Festival lineup on Jan. 28-30 in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM MINICS
Kelly Segré remembers growing up in record stores in Ventura County with her best friend, Jamie Watson. “All through high school, we lived in coffee shops and record stores. It’s where we made some of our closest friends and developed an eclectic love of music and vinyl.”
They opened Gré Coffeehouse & Art Gallery in Palm Springs in 2016, and have never looked back. The women-owned and operated business has gladly opened its doors to participate in the inaugural Oasis Music Festival.
“We are excited and grateful to be part of Oasis because it promotes legendary musicians such as Arturo Sandoval as well as new artists who are just emerging on the scene,” Segré says. “Palm Springs Life Magazine and the Agua Caliente Casinos have done so much to support our wonderful town. It is an honor to be included in this exciting event.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY SHIVAUN MANLEY
Kelly Segre’ will perform three vinyl DJ sets during the Oasis Music Festival.
Segré understands the draw Palm Springs brings to a musical event — the same type of vibe that made it easy to base her business in the city.
“We just love it here! My husband and I came out to the desert every year for our anniversary – and even in the intense heat of summer – it was always magical,” she says. “Palm Springs gives us the creative mindset to do our best work here.”
That work includes professional portrait photography for Segre’ and acoustic music for her singer/songwriter husband, Jim Minics, who will perform at Gré as part of their Oasis Music Festival lineup.