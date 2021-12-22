A Perfect Blend

Kelly Segré remembers growing up in record stores in Ventura County with her best friend, Jamie Watson. “All through high school, we lived in coffee shops and record stores. It’s where we made some of our closest friends and developed an eclectic love of music and vinyl.”

They opened Gré Coffeehouse & Art Gallery in Palm Springs in 2016, and have never looked back. The women-owned and operated business has gladly opened its doors to participate in the inaugural Oasis Music Festival.

“We are excited and grateful to be part of Oasis because it promotes legendary musicians such as Arturo Sandoval as well as new artists who are just emerging on the scene,” Segré says. “Palm Springs Life Magazine and the Agua Caliente Casinos have done so much to support our wonderful town. It is an honor to be included in this exciting event.”