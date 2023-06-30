Grill, Chill, and Fill Your Patio With Seasonal Colors and Bright Ideas

Spruce up your patio this summer with Wally the Ducky, a large outdoor sculpture from H3K Home+Design, available in 11 colors.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
What's better than a fire pit on your patio? A social grilling table. Armed with that, some fabulous artwork, and fun items in various shades of yellow, you'll have the perfect spot to host the next neighborhood cookout.
Angara Quadra social grill and dining table for eight by iBBQ.
PHOTO COURTESY IBBQ
“Study in Yellow,” outdoor sculpture by Carlos Garcia finished in industrial automotive paint, 7 ½ feet by 30 inches.
PHOTO BY DAN CHAVKIN
Amigo Outdoor Lounge Chair with sun shield from the MoMA Design Store.
PHOTO COURTESY MOMA DESIGN STORE
A pair of aluminum-frame Double Decker Umbrellas by Santa Barbara Designs provides ample shade all summer. Choose a crisp valance or scalloped with optional fringe.
PHOTO COURTESY SANTA BARBARA DESIGNS