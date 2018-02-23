Lorna Luft, the daughter of singing legend Judy Garland and half-sister of singer-actress Liza Minnelli, took over the stage at the Guide Dogs of the Desert’s major fundraiser of the season.

A cocktail reception was followed by a Valentine’s Day dinner for over 160 guests at the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences on the campus of Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. Dorothy Milauskas was the event title sponsor, with support from Amy Jeandron and John Lowey of Edward Jones. Sally Phinny and the Desert Sun were Top Dog sponsors.

Patrick Evans of CBS Local 2 TV served as master of ceremonies and auctioneer extraordinaire for items such as tickets to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells; dinner for eight at Spencer’s Restaurant; a contemporary studio portrait session; a romantic getaway and wine tasting in Sonoma; and a day with guide dogs’ trainers, which went to the highest bidder at $4,200.

Stacy Jacob, who co-chaired the event with husband Jim Jacob, said she was introduced to Guide Dogs of the Desert through Luft. “Jim and I often had the good fortune of ‘puppy sitting’ Harlan, a guide dog Lorna and her husband, Colin [Freeman], were raising. As a result of this, I began to learn more about Guide Dogs and fell in love with what they do.”

More than 300 guests were in their seats later that evening in the Annenberg’s Helene Galen Auditorium, anxious to hear Luft perform her “Through the Eyes of Love” concert. The audience fell silent when Luft performed a very touching song she and Freeman arranged for the occasion, written by Alan Bergman and Lew Spence, titled “That Face,” which illustrates the special bond between a guide dog and a blind client.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Guide Dogs of the Desert’s canine wellness and training programs.

Guide Dogs of the Desert

60740 Dillon Road

Whitewater, CA 92282

760-329-6257

guidedogsofthedesert.org