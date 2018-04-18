This year’s sold-out Tenth Annual “Dog Day Afternoon,” gave guests a chance to enjoy an abundant luncheon buffet, silent auction, Blindfold Walk, and numerous opportunity drawings April 2 at the historic Smoke Tree Ranch in Palm Springs.

Guide Dogs of the Desert provides, at no cost, custom-trained guide dogs for the blind and those with special needs, in order to provide safe mobility, loving companionship, and the “miracle of independence.”

Guide Dog’s service dogs were on hand at the event, including five 8-week-old black poodle puppies destined to be enrolled in the program.

“We are truly blessed and grateful for Yvonne and Steven Maloney’s advocacy and generous support of Guide Dogs of the Desert,” says Sarah G. Clapp, executive director of Guide Dogs. “Their hosting ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ for 10 years enables Guide Dogs of the Desert to have more quality dogs for the training program.”

As guests enjoyed the buffet, Nick Terrones, director of training at Guide Dogs, gave a demonstration of how comprehensive and successful the organization’s training program is.

Event co-chairs Patrick Mundt and Tristan Milanovich welcomed the guests with gratitude extended to the Event Committee consisting of Renee Glickman, Peggy Greenbaum, Melissa Milanovich, Amy Phinny, and Ayn Turner, in addition to the Smoke Tree staff and Lisa Bell.

Melissa Milanovich shared the significance of her and her brother Reid naming one of the black poodle puppies they are sponsoring, “Lucky,” in memory of their father, Richard Milanovich.

Seen in the crowd were, Sarah and Richard Clapp, Betty Callies, members and guests of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, Shellie Reade, Lori Serfling, Peggy Greenbaum, Carol Nash, Pamela Smallwood, Amy Phinny, Stephen Phinny, Sally Phinny, George Weyerhaeuser, Dorothy Meyerman, Anthony Purnel, Thomas Davis, Lindel Campbell, Nelda Linsk, Andrew Faas, Renee Glickman, Gloria Guttman, JoAnn Davis, Kay Hanson, Kevin and Joyce Foster, Gary Jeandron, and Tony and Dr. Christine Anderson.

Guide Dogs of the Desert

60740 Dillon Road

Whitewater, CA 92282

760-329-6257

guidedogsofthedesert.org