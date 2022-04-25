The Legacy of Lifestyle

This Vintage Club home’s gated entry courtyard features a meandering rock-scape pool with ponds and waterfalls.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRIANNA BROYLES
Come and experience this unique and outstanding residence by renown designer, Guy Dreier who is widely recognized for his ability to create a living environment that magically appears as an oasis amid the natural landscape of its terrain. In regard to this spectacular residence, Dreier also encompasses the parklike fairways of The Vintage Club’s Mountain Course.
A one-of-a-kind abode, the home’s gated entry courtyard features a meandering rock-scape pool with ponds and waterfalls, poolside lounging and a fireside conversation area. The interior floor plan offers around 9,854 square feet of living area (upper and lower levels) and nearly another 3,600 square feet within its subterranean multi-vehicle garage that is finished and air-conditioned.
From its fairway bordering patio one can enjoy the beauty of a desert sunset with tranquility alongside the coy-filled pond that further enhances the experience.
The upper-level of the home includes a voluminous main suite with fairway views featuring a relaxed seating area and a sleeping area with focal point shared fireplace, two walk-in closets, an impressive primary bath, and an adjoining office. The guest accommodations offer two spacious ensuite guest rooms with shared sitting area accessible from either the entry pool courtyard or the home's kitchen area.
The great room with its statement fireplace and fairway views, also offers a center-peak skylight within its refined living area, a sit-down bar, access to the formal dining area and the gourmet-style kitchen with breakfast table seating, relaxed seating area, and an impressive butler's pantry and kitchen. An elegant focal point is the stunning curved staircase in the great room that provides easy access to-and-from the lower-level entertainment enclave. There is also an elevator for convenient transport between the upper-level and the garage.
This garage space can seat nearly a hundred guests and is perfect for large scaled theme parties with family and friends.
The Vintage Club is a highly regarded exclusive lifestyle community that is owned and managed by its members. Membership requires ownership of property within the community and each applicant must be nominated by two existing members and be approved through the Club’s vetting process. The Club offers two vastly different 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf courses for member only play with no tee times and no unaccompanied golf play. The Club’s other member benefits include the grand Spa and Wellness Center with Beauty Salon, a Tennis Complex featuring a combination of both regulation tennis and pickle ball courts, the Club’s Aquatic center with resort style pool and a cabana area. Dining is memorable with 5 alternative options from casual to formal.
Recently the Club welcomed The Paddock (a state-of-the-art Golf Performance Center. Adjacent to the children’s park you will find Bocce Ball and Shuffleboard Courts. For the dog lovers, there is an ample sized fenced park with pet agility course designed within a landscaped setting with shaded seating. The hub of the Club’s social scene is its architecturally acclaimed and recently reimagined 85,000± square foot clubhouse with exceptional locker rooms and lounges for both Men and Women, an attractive Pro Shop with a multifaceted inventory, casual dining at the LakeView Grille, alfresco dining on The Pointe and the grand event dining held within the Crystal Ballroom.
This Club’s Member Enrichment Program provides members and guests with a realm of activities to experience that are both within and beyond the gates of their community. The acclaimed security protocols of the Club are unsurpassed. The entire Club Staff is committed to providing the best possible experience for every member and guest. Club amenities and residential properties are shown by appointment only through the onsite office (vintageclubsales.com) and require a minimum of a 24-hour advance notice.
Address: 47865 Vintage Drive East
Listing price: $7,900,000 Furnished Per Inventory
3 bedroom & 3 bath, 3 Powder Rooms, pool, spa, car enthusiast garage
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, square footages are approximate, and prices are subject to change. Ownership of property does not include a membership in The Vintage Club or the right to use any of the club’s facilities. Membership is by nomination and approval, and requires ownership of property within the Club.
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com