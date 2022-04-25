The Legacy of Lifestyle

From its fairway bordering patio one can enjoy the beauty of a desert sunset with tranquility alongside the coy-filled pond that further enhances the experience.

The upper-level of the home includes a voluminous main suite with fairway views featuring a relaxed seating area and a sleeping area with focal point shared fireplace, two walk-in closets, an impressive primary bath, and an adjoining office. The guest accommodations offer two spacious ensuite guest rooms with shared sitting area accessible from either the entry pool courtyard or the home's kitchen area.

The great room with its statement fireplace and fairway views, also offers a center-peak skylight within its refined living area, a sit-down bar, access to the formal dining area and the gourmet-style kitchen with breakfast table seating, relaxed seating area, and an impressive butler's pantry and kitchen. An elegant focal point is the stunning curved staircase in the great room that provides easy access to-and-from the lower-level entertainment enclave. There is also an elevator for convenient transport between the upper-level and the garage.