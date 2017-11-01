Mitch Gershenfeld: Harold has an incredibly agile mind when it comes to business. One of the things he’s done since I became CEO [of the McCallum Theatre] is help us understand our business in a different way. We started looking at things differently, and we started doing business differently, and as a result, we broadened the base of our support in such a significant way that we now have many, many more supporters than we did. I think what Harold has done is to allow us to see a future. Not live from year to year as I think most nonprofits tend to do.

Helene Galen: Look what he’s done for the McCallum. The McCallum, like all theaters, was starting to have financial troubles. We were barely breaking even. In fact, we were starting to lose money. And everyone was worried about the future. And then Harold comes on the board in April 2002 and he turns it around. Here’s a guy that really knows how to fix things. And people are fascinated by what he can do.

Harold Matzner: I’m a good guy with numbers. I can look at a business situation and realize what it’s going to take to turn things around. Maybe that’s what I’m best at.

John Thoresen: We have a little thing called the Champion Honor Luncheon [for the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children]. Usually we get someone like a Willie Mays or a Michael Phelps. And part of the function of the luncheon is to recruit what we call “Aunts and Uncles.” These are people who pledge to give $1,000 annually [to the center]. We do a pitch at the luncheon to get people to sign up because it’s a major source of revenue for us. Well, Harold will buy a table and invite his friends and then basically sign up everyone at this table to be an Aunt or Uncle. He knows that by spending a few thousand dollars he’s going to generate a lot more than that because now these people know that Harold would like them to do this. So they do. Year after year.

Jan Hawkins: The Living Desert got three beautiful w cheetahs. I talked to Harold about them and he wanted to know if we could bring the cheetahs home to him, so we decided that we would, tongue-in-cheek, say, “Well, we can’t do that, but you can come and visit them here.” And then we Photoshopped him in the cheetah exhibit standing next to them in his tuxedo and white tennis shoes. And he just loved that. And people who see that photo truly believe that Harold was on that hill with those cheetahs because everyone knows there’s nothing Harold can’t accomplish. I love the fun give-and-take that we’re able to have with Harold. I can’t do that with all of our donors, but Harold has a great sense of humor and he likes to have fun and that makes it a lot more interesting for all of us.

Harold Matzner: After I got the naming rights to Harold the baby giraffe [in June], the Living Desert brought him out to my home so he could spend the night. And would you believe that he stood all night at the foot of my bed and never once even closed his eyes? (Interviewer is shocked at this story and must pause to ask, “…Really?”) No, of course not. They don’t let giraffes go to people’s houses, even if you buy their naming rights.

David Baron: He’s cute on the phone. He always calls me “Honey,” and we joke around a lot. Most people don’t know but he’s a very funny guy. We used to go, my sweetie and me, on various trips with Harold to Mexico or Hawaii and you’d get the presidential suite or whatever and then go out to dinner and you’d come back to your room and you’d find out that he’d short-sheeted the bed. Or you walk in and the whole bed is covered with those baby rubber ducks. They’re all over the place. He does stuff like that endlessly.

Aubrey Serfling: He’s very spontaneous in his personal life. Like if we happen to be back in New York when he’s there, he’ll call over and say, “Let’s have breakfast.” You are just never sure what is going to happen when Harold’s around or where his ideas are coming from.

Mitch Gershenfeld: There have been times when I’ve told Harold about an artist he wasn’t familiar with and he’ll say, “Well, where can we see them?” And we get on his plane and go and see the artist wherever they’re performing. We’ve done that a few times. It’s been a lot of fun.

Helene Galen: We went to New York one time with Harold and my daughters were with me and he takes us to one of these fancy restaurants and my daughters almost fell out their chairs because he ordered a $3,000 bottle of wine for them to drink. They still walk around telling that story. He’s not like any other human being. He just isn’t. He’s the most unique person I’ve ever met. I came from England and I’ve been everywhere, met everyone, and I’ve never met anyone like him.

John Thoresen: Harold reminds me of an older person who has a younger person’s soul. He just has this drive and this love for his community that he can’t turn off. You don’t see many people who are 80 who still have that drive. Usually they just want to sit around the pool and have someone bring them another margarita. But Harold loves being involved in his community.

Aubrey Serfling: Here’s a guy who obvi ously has been very successful and could be living happily ever after — a nice, quiet existence — but instead he’s involved with everything. Like a moth to the flame, he can’t seem to stop. There’s something in him that won’t allow him to just relax. Why is he involved in as many things as he is? I don’t know the answer to that. He’s a bit mysterious that way. And we may never know the answer to that question. He might be one of those guys whose last word is going to be “Rosebud” and then we’ll all try and figure out who or what is “Rosebud.” Probably we’ll never know.