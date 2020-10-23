Health and Medicine in the Coachella Valley

If people wear masks, social distance, wash hands, and stay home as much as possible — and if public health officials can deploy rapid testing and contact tracing to identify and quarantine those who become infected with the novel coronavirus — we can substantially curb the spread of COVID-19 and reopen our economy, says Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System–Public Health.

Until then, she warns, we will see increases in the number of infections as well as a rash of other healthcare maladies — social isolation, family violence and abuse, debt and housing insecurity — that impact health.

“Everybody is rolling up their sleeves and trying to help our community,” she told Palm Springs Life in the healthcare segment of its nine-part webinar series “The Economic Future of the Coachella Valley.” “That’s one of the good outcomes.”

• READ NEXT: The Desert We Want Stories Start Here.

But unemployment is pressuring local food banks, people are putting off their medical care (including for chronic conditions such as diabetes) because they’re afraid of catching the virus in medical facilities, and healthcare providers are seeing a spike in psychological distress due to fear, uncertainty, loneliness, anxiety, depression, and lack of sleep.

This, she says, is the health crisis of the moment.

“Unemployment is a health issue,” says Jenna LeComte-Hinely, CEO of the research firm Health Assessment and Research for Communities, aka HARC. “Anyone who has ever been unemployed will tell you how stressful it is to worry about whether you’ll be able to pay the rent or buy your food. Being that stressed all the time takes a toll on physical health, not just your mental health.”

HARC’s Coachella Valley COVID-19 needs assessment study revealed food insecurity at the top of the list. “You cannot be healthy or learn or help others if you’re hungry,” LeComte-Hinely says. “And the food banks are getting tapped.”

She said healthcare providers should encourage prevention, such as diet and exercise to curb obesity, which often links to heart disease and cancer — conditions that put patients at greater risk of succumbing to COVID-19.

In terms of first response, local hospitals, which routinely run disaster drills, responded ably to the rush of patients suffering from the virus. And, says Ken Wheat, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Eisenhower Health, “the pandemic has pushed all healthcare institutions into better disaster preparedness. This was a real crisis that went on for a long time and let us develop those skills and adapt.”