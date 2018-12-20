The Hearts of Hope campaign of the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, takes its inspiration from two Desert Guild mother-daughter teams. Cynthia Woolley Kerns attended San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s “Hearts in San Francisco” project and suggested to her mother, one of the Guild’s founders, Dr. E. Jane Woolley, that heart sculptures would look beautiful in our desert.

Past Guild President Dale Rotner, utilizing seed money generously donated by her daughter, Stacey Gendelman, nurtured that seed of an idea and researched similar projects, formed a blue-ribbon committee, solicited artists and sponsors, and with hand-picked co-chair Dirk Biermann, launched the Hearts of Hope campaign at a gathering of artists, philanthropic supporters, and art lovers at a reception at Heather James Fine Art, Palm Desert, on Nov. 27.

The Hearts of Hope Kick-Off event showcased two 42-inch tall hearts designed by local artists Sofia Enriquez and Marconi Calindas. Their beautiful creations popped with life as guests donned 3D viewers, sipped wine and nibbled tasty treats from Lulu California Bistro.

Campaign co-chair Dale Rotner wore a stunning Sofia Enriquez designed jacket mirroring the images in Sofia’s Heart. Committee member and Heather James Fine Art consultant Nia Yates introduced guests to the 10 other artists who created uniquely styled 12-inch hearts. Special recognition was given to title sponsors Karlyn and Chuck Boppell, Berty Nebenzahl, David and Marguerite Wilson, and E. Jane Woolley, M.D. for their support of the campaign.

Proceeds from the campaign will help support the work of pediatrician Dr. Peter Vacarro at the recently opened Loma Linda University Children’s Health-Indio, Jill and Barry Golden Pavilion (lluch.org/indio), providing general, specialized, and dental pediatric care to children across the Coachella Valley.

For more information contact Dirk Biermann at d.t.biermann@gmail.com or call 303-589-2175.