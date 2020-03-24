Wild at Heart

How did you become interested in wildlife?

My passion for animals developed right here in the Coachella Valley by discovering desert life while playing in the Palm Springs wash with my big brothers. My career formally began at the marine mammal physiology laboratory at University of California, Santa Cruz. After working around the country — from Alaska to Oklahoma and Florida — it was the opportunity to work at The Living Desert that brought me back to the valley that first inspired me.

What’s the best part of your job?

I still skip to and from work. Seeing the animals charismatically thrive in the care that I help provide is incredible. Each day presents itself with novelty, stimulation, and challenge — all which I find rewarding. The best part is knowing that I helped give the animals in our care the best day ever — each and every day.

What can visitors expect from the new Australian Adventures habitat?

It’s an incredible experience to come and learn about Australia’s wildlife and deserts. When entering the habitat, colorful native birds humbly flutter above you, Bennett’s wallabies hop about — possibly on your path — and the laughing kookaburra may be chuckling in the distance, while the brightly colored agile yellow-footed rock wallabies navigate their rocky terrain.