“When I finally did make a sound on the trumpet, it was talking for me,” he says. “I was an introvert. I was pretty mute as a kid. The horn was saying things for me that I couldn’t get out of my mouth. It was transferred into the horn in the best possible way.”

Alpert would go on to form Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass in 1962, launch five No. 1 hits and nab nine Grammy Awards, the latest from his 2014 album “Steppin’ Out.” He has sold more than 72 million albums. The group even outsold the Beatles two to one at one time.

Traveling the world, the Tijuana Brass occasionally performed in museums. Alpert always seemed to gravitate toward modern art.

“I saw things like a black painting with a purple dot, or a green painting with a white dot,” he recalls. “Whatever that was, I thought, ‘Why is that hanging in a museum? Let me try that.’”

He began by “moving paint around the canvas like a monkey.” Like many artists, he experienced a learning curve. Eventually a gallery owner spotted his work and wanted to show it.

“I was surprised by that. I was just trying to do it for my own pleasure,” he says.