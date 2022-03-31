Out of the Park

Edgar and I refer to the wind-sculpted Kelso Dunes in the heart of the Mojave National Preserve as “our spot.” We like to arrive early, hike out, and watch the sun rise from the sandy peak — a 650-foot ascent from the trailhead at the parking area.

The Kelso Dunes are clustered over 45 square acres in a basin surrounded by the Granite, Providence, Old Dad, and Kelso mountains. The active dune sand contains a variety of minerals, mostly quartz (up to

80 percent) and feldspar. Geologists suggest the unique, Tatooine-like environment formed over thousands of years by an accumulation of fine, gradually blowing sands from the Mojave River Wash located to the northwest, near Afton Canyon.

We secured our keys and phones in zippered compartments of our backpacks, which we loaded with water, snacks, and an extra layer in case we became cold. If the temperature is moderate, you can hike barefoot on the dunes. In cold or hot temperatures, the sand can feel like freezing or boiling water. Either way, you’ll want to protect your feet when you’re off the dune and back on the trail.

The path starts out reasonably walkable, flanked by desert vegetation that wanes as the sand deepens. That’s where the trail disappears, and the climb begins. A couple hundred yards into the hike, we felt like we entered a sea of sand, where the wind ripples the surface. It’s like the setting of the famous surrealist painting, The Persistence of Memory, by Salvador Dalí — except for the wavy paths of sidewinders and paw prints of kit foxes. Otherwise, it’s sand as far as the eye can see, undulating with dramatic light and shadow.