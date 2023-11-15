Hike of the Month: Museum to North Lykken Trail

Challenging inclines and panoramic views await hikers on this strenuous route. The Museum Trail starts behind Palm Springs Art Museum with a heart-pumping ascent of roughly 1,000 feet in 1 mile. At the top, you’ll find tables and a connection to the North Lykken Trail, which traverses southward on rocky terrain before descending into a residential area at the end of Ramon Road. You’ll encounter a variety of cactuses and wildflowers — and possibly bighorn sheep. It’s easier going up if you start at the North Lykken trailhead but tougher on the knees coming down the museum side.