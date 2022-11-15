New Beauty

A Look of Relief.

at allred collaborative

Lava stone tile stands out in a pattern of rings and rounds.

Fight the urge to live with another flat wall. The bold relief of these tiles by Nerosicilia enhance the expressiveness of lava stone and the effect of light and shadow. Their interplay of solid and void lets the eye get lost for a moment of pure admiration. And their circular forms have the power to evoke introspection as a soothing representation of the eternal.