Home Finds and Living Experiences in Greater Palm Springs

Outdoor seating set.
PHOTO COURTESY TIDELLI OUTDOOR LIVING
A Shop From Bali, a Showroom From Brazil
A laid-back trip to the tropics awaits at two newcomers to the desert home scene.
On El Paseo, Tidelli Outdoor Living reinvents the essence of outdoor style in its collections of made-to-order furnishings and accessories. Harmony of colors, details, and durability is the hallmark of their designs handmade in Brazil from high-quality, sustainable materials.
Home décor by Bali Breeze.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Customize any of the weather-strong, indoor-outdoor pieces — many flaunting the craftsmanship of nautical rope wound tightly on aluminum frames — in a transportive rainbow of colors and neutrals. The new showroom follows Tidelli’s success in Newport Coast, Miami, Orlando, and Los Angeles. One push in the giant swing, and you’re off on a Brazilian holiday.
In Palm Springs, Bali Breeze delivers the elements of tranquility: finely honed wood furniture, woven and beaded pendant lamps, hand-shaped ceramics, and Indonesian décor. The store makes a light and airy connection to nature and the serenity that natural elements imbue to any environment. Bali Breeze represents the fourth local venture of founder Marcelo Valadares and his family. “In a city renowned for its abundance of midcentury furniture, my family recognized an opportunity to introduce a fresh perspective, one that celebrates the seamless integration of nature into interior design,” says store manager Carolina Valadares. “Marcelo and his wife, Cristina, personally selected each item in Indonesia to reflect the beauty of the outdoors.”
Tidelli Outdoor Living
73520 El Paseo, Palm Desert
442-227-4302, tidelli.com
Bali Breeze
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive,
Suite 5, Palm Springs
442-677-0398
Retired and LGBTQ+: Welcome to Living Out
Living Out Palm Springs put the “grand” in “grand opening” in January when it welcomed the public to see Southern California’s first-of-its-kind LGBTQ+ retirement community, featuring 122 luxury apartments, each with a large balcony or patio. When the crowd dispersed, the party continued. Residents at the resort-style apartment enclave on 9 acres enjoy more amenities than guests at some resorts.
Seating options surround the fire pit on the gathering patio.
PHOTO COURTESY LIVING OUT PALM SPRINGS
Modern comfort defines the Living Out Palm Springs model apartment.
PHOTO COURTESY LIVING OUT PALM SPRINGS
Designed as a “beautiful, welcoming, safe, and inclusive living experience for active LGBTQ+ 55-plus adults and their allies,” Living Out lives large. There’s a pool with three spas, cabanas, and an outdoor barbecue with dining areas. Bocce courts, a putting green, and an art studio encourage residents to play and participate in the community. A screening room and state-of-the-art fitness center promote togetherness and wellness. Dogs have their own park, and an on-site pet store offers day care and boarding. Residents can book the massage studio or private salon for appointments with their preferred pro. The full-service Alice B. Restaurant & Bar serves daily complimentary continental breakfast and coffee, grab-and-go lunch, and indoor-outdoor dining five nights a week. Each lease includes the convenience of weekly housekeeping, a semi-annual deep cleaning, and free transportation to and from local establishments, while the concierge and activities director ensure the Living Out life is as active as each resident desires.
Living Out Palm Springs
1122 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
833-548-3688, livingout.com
An Advocate and Liaison for Luxury Home Builds and Renos
The company name sums up its mission: Advocate – Residential Construction Advisors represents homeowners’ interests during the complex process of building a custom luxury home or embarking on a full renovation. Navigating the process as industry experts, they provide site selection, professional team assembly, preconstruction advisory, construction management, and project completion/closeout. Advocate can also step in to manage a project turnaround for an existing challenging or stalled project. Launched eight years ago by Keith Galbut in Scottsdale, the company now ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. “We recognized the need for our expertise and guidance — particularly where clients are building luxury homes but frequently travel or have other residences,” Galbut says of the company that has a nationwide reach. Recently, Advocate added an on-site presence in the Coachella Valley. Senior project advocate Scott Bernhardt is a local industry expert with more than 25 years in luxury residential construction and development.
“Our experienced team will work closely with clients to understand their specific objectives and vision then drive the project with their goals at the center of every step.”
Advocate - Residential Construction Advisors
602-714-3952, advocate-rca.com
Home by Advocate- Residential Construction Advisors.
PHOTO COURTESY ADVOCATE - RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION ADVISORS
William Haines Shines on El Paseo
Select furnishings acquired from a William Haines–designed Bel Air estate are available at Dragonette Limited on El Paseo. Esteemed antiques dealer and interior designer Patrick Dragonette is a well-versed student of the late designer. His deep knowledge and insider relationships contribute to his go-to status among designers and private clients seeking Haines’ Hollywood Regency pieces.
“Given the extreme rarity of Haines’ work, the opportunity to handle the contents of an entire estate will most likely never happen again,” Dragonette says. “This interior was created for a force within the California Democratic party who was also closely connected to the L.A. Dodgers, so the history that comes along with a collection like this is amazing. I have enjoyed the chance to properly restore many of the items before sending them on their way to new homes, and that gives me great pleasure. Many of the examples from the estate were truly one-off designs, created only for this commission, and to have an intact provenance adds to the inherent value of the furnishings.”
Curved three piece sectional by William Haines.
PHOTO COURTESY DRAGONETTE LIMITED
Sixteen pieces went home with buyers during Modernism Week in February, leaving 12 of the estate’s gems remaining in the eclectic inventory of Dragonette’s Palm Desert showroom as of press time. Haines also created the furnishings and interior décor for the A. Quincy Jones–designed Sunnylands estate in Rancho Mirage. The exhibition of Haines’ work, Variations to a Theme, runs through 2024 at Sunnylands.
Dragonette Limited
73710 El Paseo, Palm Desert
760-283-0404, dragonetteltd.com