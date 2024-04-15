Home Finds and Living Experiences in Greater Palm Springs

Designed as a “beautiful, welcoming, safe, and inclusive living experience for active LGBTQ+ 55-plus adults and their allies,” Living Out lives large. There’s a pool with three spas, cabanas, and an outdoor barbecue with dining areas. Bocce courts, a putting green, and an art studio encourage residents to play and participate in the community. A screening room and state-of-the-art fitness center promote togetherness and wellness. Dogs have their own park, and an on-site pet store offers day care and boarding. Residents can book the massage studio or private salon for appointments with their preferred pro. The full-service Alice B. Restaurant & Bar serves daily complimentary continental breakfast and coffee, grab-and-go lunch, and indoor-outdoor dining five nights a week. Each lease includes the convenience of weekly housekeeping, a semi-annual deep cleaning, and free transportation to and from local establishments, while the concierge and activities director ensure the Living Out life is as active as each resident desires.

Living Out Palm Springs

1122 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

833-548-3688, livingout.com

An Advocate and Liaison for Luxury Home Builds and Renos

The company name sums up its mission: Advocate – Residential Construction Advisors represents homeowners’ interests during the complex process of building a custom luxury home or embarking on a full renovation. Navigating the process as industry experts, they provide site selection, professional team assembly, preconstruction advisory, construction management, and project completion/closeout. Advocate can also step in to manage a project turnaround for an existing challenging or stalled project. Launched eight years ago by Keith Galbut in Scottsdale, the company now ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. “We recognized the need for our expertise and guidance — particularly where clients are building luxury homes but frequently travel or have other residences,” Galbut says of the company that has a nationwide reach. Recently, Advocate added an on-site presence in the Coachella Valley. Senior project advocate Scott Bernhardt is a local industry expert with more than 25 years in luxury residential construction and development.

“Our experienced team will work closely with clients to understand their specific objectives and vision then drive the project with their goals at the center of every step.”

Advocate - Residential Construction Advisors

602-714-3952, advocate-rca.com