I’m generally not a fan of jukebox musicals. The idea of taking existing pop songs out of context and then creating a story around them seems akin to taking van Gogh’s Starry Night, resizing it, and slapping it on an iPhone case. It just doesn’t seem right. (The Boy From Oz and Mamma Mia! are two notable exceptions.)

But Coyote StageWorks’ production of Honky Tonk Laundry, a musical featuring the best of country music old and new, really works. And it’s a whole lot of fun.

Written and directed by Roger Bean, this two-character show takes place in the Wishy-Washy Washateria, a laundry somewhere in the south. Lana Mae Hopkins (played by Bets Malone) has given up her dreams of being a country singer and is resigned to running the family’s washing business alongside her deadbeat husband, Earl, who never seems to be around to help. Katie Lane Murphy (played by Misty Cotton) is unlucky in love, perhaps a little nuts, and in need of a new job.

Lana Mae hires Katie Lane, and the two women get to know each other while doing the townsfolk’s laundry and belting out songs made famous by Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, and The Dixie Chicks, and others.