Is pain and inflammation keeping you from pursuing the activities you love?
You may have heard of CBD, but what is it? CBD is an all-natural solution derived from the hemp plant, and is increasingly gaining recognition for it’s effectiveness in pain management. Unlike it’s cousin THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not have psychoactive properties, meaning it doesn’t create the sensation of being high.
CBD has proven health benefits as an anti-inflammatory and is recognized for it’s ability to be a natural pain-reliever. The unique properties of CBD and how it interacts with the body make it an effective tool for active people, giving significant benefits for muscle recovery, pain relief,
and relaxation.
CBD works by interacting with a network of receptors in both the body and brain, and research shows that CBD can help regulate processes that deal with pain, inflammation, appetite, mood, and circadian rhythms.
The Endocannabinoid System
CBD interacts directly with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a natural system found in all of us. The ECS plays an important role in major biological processes including the nervous system, mood regulation, and sleep. When working optimally, the ECS maintains key functions in the human body and plays a vital role in homeostasis.
There are two common ways to supplement with CBD — orally or topically. Taking CBD orally is a way to get CBD to interact with the body on a systemic level. Applying CBD topically is a way to target specific areas of pain or inflammation for faster, or more direct relief.
At Hoola Life, we are proud of the powerful lineup of both oral and topical CBD products we have developed. Supplementing with a daily regiment of CBD oil or capsules can help keep the ECS functioning optimally, while a targeted approach with our topicals can provide fast relief of muscle and joint pain, empowering people to get back to their active lifestyle.
For more information on how CBD may benefit you, and to see our entire wellness product lineup please visit www.hoola.life
Curious about trying CBD? Enter code TRYHOOLA to save 25 percent off your entire order and receive FREE SHIPPING.