Those who have long considered Palm Desert to be little more than the golf-happy anodyne southern sister to Palm Springs, please take note: The Hotel Paseo comes to town in February, and the buzz is for keeps. This is not only the first new luxury hotel to come to Palm Desert in years, but it has a prime location by shopping mecca El Paseo and numerous local activation points.

Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection and managed by Evolution Hospitality, Hotel Paseo is an entirely new build. Its 150 guest rooms include nine specialty suites and a slickly restored 25-foot 1950 Airstream trailer — a nod to the current yen for vintage travel throwbacks — that will be permanently parked in proximity to the poolside cabana bar.