Hotels Near Downtown Palm Springs for the Perfect Getaway

SPONSORED

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

The tallest building in downtown Palm Springs lives up to every single one of its seven stories. The Kimpton Rowan’s spacious lobby and beautifully crafted interiors immediately set a casual but sophisticated tone for the experience ahead.

The lobby, with its intimate Window Bar, is one of the property’s many winsome social spaces, which also include the city’s only rooftop pool. The poolside High Bar and restaurant 4 Saints offer awesome 360-degree views. Downstairs, guests gather at Juniper Table, a popular breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot that opens to a courtyard in the heart of downtown.