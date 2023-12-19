Hotels Near Downtown Palm Springs for the Perfect Getaway

Pool at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
The tallest building in downtown Palm Springs lives up to every single one of its seven stories. The Kimpton Rowan’s spacious lobby and beautifully crafted interiors immediately set a casual but sophisticated tone for the experience ahead.
The lobby, with its intimate Window Bar, is one of the property’s many winsome social spaces, which also include the city’s only rooftop pool. The poolside High Bar and restaurant 4 Saints offer awesome 360-degree views. Downstairs, guests gather at Juniper Table, a popular breakfast, lunch, and coffee spot that opens to a courtyard in the heart of downtown.
Soothing rooms emphasize luxury, comfort, and discovery with amenities ranging from USB ports inset in marble nightstands and TVs equipped with screen-casting gear to bathrooms stocked with Atelier Bloem products.
Best of all, the Kimpton Rowan is mere steps from Palm Springs Art Museum and all the boutiques and restaurants along Palm Canyon Drive.
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
760-904-5015
rowanpalmsprings.com
Villa Royale
Once a Hollywood hideaway, Villa Royale has transformed into an influencer magnet with a midcentury club feel and pop art design. Spanish tiles pair with vibrant murals and unique décor in each of the 37 rooms. On-site restaurant Del Rey dishes up a dark and moody atmosphere alongside sumptuous Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine. Servers will also deliver craft drinks and tapas poolside, whether you’re sunbathing on a chaise lounge or encamped in one of the posh cabanas. And good news for Instagram-famous doggies: Pets get the royal treatment, too.
1620 S. Indian Trail, Palm Springs
760-327-2314
villaroyale.com
Korakia Pensione
These luxe, Mediterranean-inspired lodgings comprise two historic villas once owned by silent-film star J. Carol Naish and Scottish painter Gordon Coutts. Immerse yourself in the Korakia experience with a quiet stroll through the property’s citrus and olive trees before a dip in either of two saltwater pools. Then book a spa service or steal away to a private nook with a novel borrowed from the hotel’s library lounge. Make time for the midday Moroccan tea service. In the evenings, enjoy the magic glow as hundreds of candles and lanterns are ritually lit by staff. It may seem like you’re miles away, but it’s all only steps from downtown Palm Springs.
257 S. Patencio Road, Palm Springs
760-864-6411
korakia.com
Drift Palm Springs
Those looking for group-friendly accommodations — think families, couples, and friend getaways — now have a hot new hotel option with the opening of Drift. Guests can stay together and take advantage of amenities like a resort-style pool and the all-day restaurant and bar Maleza, then stroll to the shops, restaurants, and entertainment options in downtown Palm Springs.
Most of the property’s accommodations are large, multibedroom and multibath suites with luxe living rooms, stocked kitchens, and private outdoor spaces, all done in a minimal-but-modern style.
With a mix of indoor and outdoor seating and an impressive ambiance, Maleza is worth a visit even if you’re not staying at the hotel. Elevated Baja-inspired shareable plates like mahi ceviche, crab tostadas, steak aguachile, and oysters topped with jalapeño mignonette are just a few of the tasty offerings. Also look for a weekday happy hour and weekly programming including a late-night menu, food and drink specials, and night swims on Thursday evenings.
284 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
888-976-4487
drifthotels.co/palmsprings
Parker Palm Springs
Eat, sleep, dream, and treat yourself to a pampered stay at this Jonathan Adler–designed fantasyland with three large pools, four clay tennis courts, a pétanque court, a croquet lawn, a lavish spa, and a fitness studio. Despite its size, the property remains ultra-private thanks to a maze of tall hedges. A trio of on-site dining options includes brunch favorite Norma’s.
4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-770-5000
parkerpalmsprings.com
ACME House Company
The perfect Palm Springs getaway starts with the perfect place to stay. ACME offers a meticulously curated portfolio of privately owned, impeccably maintained, and centrally located vacation rentals. Each property is subject to a rigorous screening process for design, quality, amenities, and cleanliness, and every home is chosen to invoke fun and ensure a memorable atmosphere for the ultimate Palm Springs vacation experience. Whether it’s a luxurious condo, a vacation home with a chef’s kitchen, or a pet-friendly pad with a pool, when you trust ACME House Company, you can rest assured you’ll have no regrets.
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
866-840-9552
acmehouseco.com
Sparrows Lodge
Commissioned in the early 1950s by MGM actor Don Castle and his wife, Zetta, this charming property embraces its unique history. After several name and ownership changes, and an extensive restoration in 2013, the hotel took flight as Sparrows Lodge. Many original details remain, while a modern-rustic vibe prevails in the décor and thoughtful amenities. Rooms are absent of TVs and phones, encouraging guests to unwind or mix and mingle in common spaces like the outdoor fire pits or communal Barn Kitchen restaurant — the culinary experience, celebrating local produce and American heritage, earned a write-up in the Michelin Guide. Dining reservations are required for those who aren’t staying at the hotel.
1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-327-2300
sparrowslodge.com
Natural Retreats
Whether you’re looking for a midcentury modern home with a pickleball court, an original Hugh Kaptur–designed retreat built into a mountainside, or a Spanish colonial in the Movie Colony neighborhood with a story to tell — Natural Retreats has the vacation home rental for you. The luxury rental management firm pays special attention to every guest’s journey, from seamless booking to easy check-ins. Experience an extraordinary vacation in Palm Springs and across the Coachella Valley.
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-272-5174
naturalretreats.com
Yara Hotel
Revived and redesigned, this adults-only, Spanish-style boutique hotel recently emerged as a serene retreat for slow living. Inspired by the natural beauty of the desert, the Yara Hotel creates a faraway feel with intentional details reminiscent of the Mediterranean. Amenities include a saltwater pool, a workplace lounge, breakfast and drinks on-site, and luxury linens. Ten guest rooms — including three spacious suites — all face the pool and courtyard and are thoughtfully finished to feel like light and airy sanctuaries. Book one room and mingle with other guests or buy out the entire property. Traveling with your furry companion? The property is pet friendly.
221 E. Sonora Road, Palm Springs
760-507-2410
yarapalmsprings.com
The Colony Palms Hotel & Bungalows
Opened in the 1930s, this Spanish colonial gem has a colorful history involving mobsters and Hollywood stars. Refreshed by designer Steve Hermann, The Colony Palms blends bygone glamour with a modern art-deco aesthetic. The property features 57 rooms and suites, and the poolside Colony Club restaurant is open to the public.
572 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-969-1800
colonypalmshotel.com
Trixie Motel
Conceptualized by drag queen Trixie Mattel (who you may recognize from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and designed in partnership with Danielle Nagel of Dazey Den, the renovation of Trixie Motel was filmed for a Discovery+ series produced by Drew and Jeremy Scott of The Property Brothers. Walking distance to all the main attractions in Palm Springs, the brightly colored, retro haven features seven themed rooms including the “Malibu Barbara,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Pink Flamingo,” and even a “Yeehaw Cowgirl Suite.” There’s a photo-op at every turn and, of course, plenty of pink. Sashay by the gift shop to bring a piece of this one-of-a-kind motel home, even if you aren’t staying there.
210 W. Stevens Road, Palm Springs
760-808-0014
trixiemotel.com
ask a local
Trixie Mattel
Owner, Trixie Motel
1.) Why I love Palm Springs: Midcentury modern is definitely my vibe. I love how vintage everything in Palm Springs looks and feels.
2.) Favorite places to see local art: Desert Art Center has beautiful work from local artists. And it’s in such a cool building. Love the Palm Springs Art Museum, too, where you can see artwork from here and around the world.
3.) Must-see when in Palm Springs: On Trixie Motel, we went to Robolights, not far from downtown Palm Springs. I’d never been to anything like it! It showcases one person’s extensive and eccentric collection. I guess I can relate! It’s worth a drive by for the fun photo-op.