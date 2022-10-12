Playing with Space

Shtull’s husband, Dan Bridge — the one saying he can’t total up the outlay for this project — purchased the house for $2.6 million in December of 2020. Bridge, a retired rabbi, teams on rehabilitation and restoration projects with architect Paul Armitstead, his former brother-in-law. (Bridge was married to Armitstead’s sister.) The pair have experience with several homes in the Seattle area, where they live, and in Palm Springs for the last eight years. “Our goal was to bring it back to a living, breathing thing,” Bridge says.

As for Shtull’s documentary, she offers, “They restored the body; I look at it as restoring the soul. There’s so much more depth, history, and interest than a guy who rented it and stayed a few weeks.”

Before the Elvis hoopla, this was the Alexander family’s home. Robert and Helene Alexander practiced the homebuilding business on mass-mid-mod scale and picked the prime but challenging Vista Las Palmas site for their 4,600-foot dream vessel with four bedrooms and five baths. They handed off to architect William Krisel, their established partner in merchant building.