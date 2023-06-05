Pops of Bold Color Bring Personality to Modern Design

Past the entry hall, where a hot-pink cupcake offers a playful seat to kick off one’s shoes, past the office, where a magenta chair and ottoman provide a flamboyant nest for creative thinking, and stepping into the great room, one finds a fuchsia tome, resting at an angle on a low table. Its title, Not Neutral: For Every Place, Its Story, is more than apropos.

Whether placed there for its vibrancy and striking cover graphics or for its content — it’s a thick monograph by Los Angeles–based architectural firm Rios Clementi Hale Studios — is rather beside the point. The book epitomizes every inch of this turnkey-designed second home in La Quinta, cherry-picked down to the dishes and towels for a husband who loves pink, a wife who values easy maintenance, and their teenage daughter, who needs her own, cool-enough-to-bring-friends-over casita.

Designer Jeff Valenson partnered with the Newport Beach–based family to enliven the four-bedroom residence they purchased optimistically, choosing to disregard its drab coat made of boring choices.

“You get a lot of information from that first encounter,” Valenson says of the day he met the clients for a tour. “The husband is a very easygoing, funny, generous guy — and he was wearing pink socks.” From that moment on, Valenson was off and running with their keywords and phrases looping in his mind. A “fun,” “unusual and colorful,” “weekend oasis for friends and family” summed up their objective. “He said to me, ‘Remember when you were young, and you traveled places, and you can still remember those great environments?’ He wanted that kind of welcoming place, conducive to an especially memorable time.”

Candy-shop colors and sweet touches now tempt the eye throughout the sizable modern Mediterranean. Curves in the architecture echo in the furnishings, establishing a lighthearted atmosphere. Valenson agrees, this is the kind of home that makes you smile. Its golf course views are a plush green counterpoint to life at the beach, but equally relaxing. “It’s not your mama’s Mediterranean,” he says with a laugh. “It’s livable and casual but not what you would expect. We really let our imaginations go.”