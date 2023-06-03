How to Live by the Pool in Style

Summer Showers

This private oasis, designed for client Chuck Kimble, is clad in New Lagoon tile from the Made Modern collection by Ann Sacks. “Its prominent ridges create striking shadows as the day goes by,” says designer Christian Damerow of Bay Area–based Damerow Design. “Stretching that layered blue color from the interior of the bathroom, through the full-wall glass slider, and out to the outdoor shower helped make the garden an extension of the living space.” Architecture by Mark W. Daniels; landscape by Surfacedesign Inc.