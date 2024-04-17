How to Plan a Weekend in the Desert, According to DJ Alf Alpha

Alf Alpha spins at venues around the desert, including Gigi’s at V Palm Springs, shown here.
Palm Springs has long been a getaway for Hollywood stars. For Rafael Lopez, better known as Alf Alpha, it’s home. Well known in the local music scene, the desert-based DJ performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival consecutively from 2011 to 2019, and has shared a stage with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Ghostface Killa.
Every fourth Saturday of the month, he spins at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. You can also catch him at Gigi’s in Palm Springs. As for the rest of the weekend, the Coachella Valley native plans an itinerary like he curates a playlists.
FRIDAY
5 p.m.: Check in at V Palm Springs
Nestled at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, this hotel with great views declares itself “the best value in Palm Springs.” Check out the two pools. “One is for 21 and up, which is where I usually DJ on Saturdays,” Lopez says.
7 p.m.: Dinner at Gigi’s
Grab dinner at the V’s on-site restaurant, Gigi’s. It has a Tulum-meets-Mediterranean feel with a fire pit, indoor-outdoor seating, and drinks served in photogenic glassware. “One [glass] looks like a flamingo.” If you were sitting with Lopez, he’d suggest “a nice sea bass or ribeye.”
9 p.m.: Grab a late-night drink at Seymour’s
Walk from the hotel to this speakeasy oozing Palm Springs glamour and serving classic craft cocktails. “If you have two, you’re pretty much set,” he says. “You have to go through a curtain [to enter]. Just getting in is a little adventure.”
SATURDAY
9 a.m.: Wake up at Koffi
Koffi is the local answer to Starbucks. Lopez suggests heading here next to socialize, people watch, and dog watch. His top tip? Order online to skip the wait.
10 a.m.: Brunch at Wilma & Frieda at The Gardens on El Paseo
This café known for indulgent comfort food has two locations, and Lopez encourages a visit to the Palm Desert outpost to kickstart a day of exploring. “They have an amazing pastry selection. The cinnamon roll is good, but the French toast is one of my favorites.”
12 p.m.: Walk and shop
After brunch, stroll down El Paseo, a mile-long promenade dotted with locally owned shops and art galleries. “Melissa Morgan Fine Art has a sculpture garden close by,” Lopez says. Then add some vinyl to your collection. “Dale’s Record and Skate Shop features two of my passions: music and skateboarding.”
2 p.m.: Head to Old Town La Quinta
Next, cruise east to Old Town La Quinta, an area with Spanish-style buildings and cobblestone streets that Lopez likes for its “quiet, small-town vibe.” Stop into Old Town Artisan Studios, known for its art classes and gallery. “I like to check it out and support local artists.”
Lopez scores a Sade album at Dale’s Record and Skate Shop in Palm Desert.
Rick’s Restaurant & Bakery in Palm Springs has been serving locals for three decades.
5:30 p.m.: Catch some air at X Park
Swing by this skatepark in La Quinta for a dose of adrenaline. Lopez DJed the grand opening two years ago and calls it “the largest and best skatepark in the valley.” (It is.) Before the public could experience it, Tony Hawk christened the concrete.
7 p.m.: Dinner at Salsa’s Restaurant in Cathedral City
Mexican restaurants permeate the valley, but this DJ won’t go to just any. “I’m 100 percent Mexican, so I’m particular,” he says. “Salsa’s is good, authentic, and not expensive.” He orders camarones al mojo de ajo — shrimp in garlic — or camarones a la Mexicana. “If you like spicy, that’s your dish.”
9 p.m.: Super Sonido Saturday with Alf Alpha at Agua Caliente Casino
It’s not an Alf Alpha–curated weekend without sampling his set. On the fourth Saturday of the month, find him at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, where he hosts a six-hour “fun, nonstop dance party.” Expect a diverse playlist until 10:30 p.m., when a heavy Latin vibe takes over.
SUNDAY
10 a.m.: Walk to Moorten Botanical Garden
After checking out at the V, visit this cactus garden for a peaceful, photogenic spot to connect with nature. There’s an on-site nursery where Lopez suggests you “take a little piece of the desert home as a souvenir.”
11 a.m.: Bunch at Rick’s Restaurant & Bakery in Palm Springs
Bid farewell to the desert over brunch at this DJ’s favorite all-American diner with a Cuban twist. “You can get Cuban-style black beans and coffee, and also chicken and waffles.”