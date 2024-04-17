How to Plan a Weekend in the Desert, According to DJ Alf Alpha

Palm Springs has long been a getaway for Hollywood stars. For Rafael Lopez, better known as Alf Alpha, it’s home. Well known in the local music scene, the desert-based DJ performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival consecutively from 2011 to 2019, and has shared a stage with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Ghostface Killa.

Every fourth Saturday of the month, he spins at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. You can also catch him at Gigi’s in Palm Springs. As for the rest of the weekend, the Coachella Valley native plans an itinerary like he curates a playlists.





FRIDAY

5 p.m.: Check in at V Palm Springs

Nestled at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, this hotel with great views declares itself “the best value in Palm Springs.” Check out the two pools. “One is for 21 and up, which is where I usually DJ on Saturdays,” Lopez says.