How to Put Down Roots in the High Desert

When John Halbach and Kit Williamson decided to take on a top-to-bottom renovation of a 1970s High Desert home, it helped that the project wasn’t the couple’s first rodeo.

The multihyphenate talents initially became desert denizens during the pandemic when they transformed what they call El Dorado Oasis, a 1950s Yucca Valley homestead on 5 acres, into an aesthetic the pair described to the Los Angeles Times as “midcentury modern meets bohemian cowboy.”

This maiden remodel “sparked something in both of us, and we thought it would be really cool to do this on a bigger scale,” Williamson explains. Last year, they heeded the extreme home makeover call again when they found a three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot property they dubbed Benecia Oasis after its street name. Opportunity shone in its original rock fireplace and custom in-ground pool and hot tub — along with plenty of space to host larger gatherings for family and friends. Beyond these glimmers of potential, it was a “rough, rundown home that needed somebody to give it some love and restore it to its former glory,” he says.

Armed with confidence, Halbach and Williamson closed on the property and expanded their stylish real estate footprint in the western Mojave, where they married in 2016 and visited for over a decade. Meanwhile, their longtime chic Silver Lake rental continued to serve as their L.A. pied-à-terre — a key element to support their professional life. Williamson is an actor/writer/director who appeared on Mad Men and created and starred in the LGBTQ-themed, Emmy-winning show EastSiders on Netflix. Halbach is an actor and producer. They have collaborated on numerous projects, including EastSiders and Unconventional, a series about queer siblings set in the desert.

Halbach observes that his native Minnesota and Williamson’s Mississippi are both “very different environments” than Yucca Valley. “But our natural environment is by a midcentury pool,” Williamson adds. Now, they’ve twice created “the Palm Springs experience in Joshua Tree.” Benecia Oasis is a modern haven where they soak up the vast nature and reset their creative energy. Here’s how they manage their demanding yet rewarding juggling act.