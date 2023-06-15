How to Stay Active in Greater Palm Springs This Summer

Take a ride to the top.
PHOTO COURTESY PALM SPRINGS AERIAL TRAMWAY
Find Higher Ground.
Explore the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains, where daytime temperatures are 20 to 40 degrees cooler than the desert floor. Ride up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for breathtaking views of Greater Palm Springs and more than 50 miles of hiking trails. Or enjoy a day trip to Idyllwild, where you’ll find a nature preserve and a quaint, walkable downtown.
A new way to work out at ChiroPilates in Palm Desert.
PHOTO COURTESY CHIROPILATES
Power up your stretching routine.
Get your heart pumping while putting your mind at ease at a yoga, Pilates, or cycling studio. At Yoga Yantra in Palm Springs, experienced instructors lead classes in a variety of styles, including vinyasa, hatha, and restorative yoga. Or try ChiroPilates in Palm Desert for a unique, personally tailored combination of chiropractic care and Pilates to align your spine and strengthen your core. Power Yoga Palm Springs focuses on building strength and flexibility through a dynamic vinyasa flow, while Bikram Yoga El Paseo in Palm Desert offers a challenging and detoxifying experience in a heated studio. If cycling is more your speed, nearby Tap-It Cycle offers indoor classes with high-energy music and choreography to keep you motivated.
See the wild side of the desert.
PHOTO COURTESY RED JEEP TOURS BY DESERT ADVENTURES
Fast and furious.
For a thrilling driving experience, the BMW Performance Center in Thermal promises adrenaline-pumping speed. Whether you’re a seasoned driver or a novice, a variety of courses aim to test and improve your road skills. You can even get behind the wheel of one of BMW’s high-performance M cars and experience the thrill of driving on a closed-circuit racetrack. If you’re looking for an adventure that’s a little more rugged, book a guided tour with Red Jeep Tours by Desert Adventures. Their off-road excursions wind through the stunning canyons and desert that surround Greater Palm Springs. With a variety of options available, including sunset and stargazing tours, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the area with a personal guide.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
A Day With Eddie
Two-time world champion skateboarder and Coachella Valley local Eddie “El Gato” Elguera — who worked with the city of La Quinta to design the combi bowl at X Park (the city’s skateboard haven) — shares his recommendations for a gnarly summer getaway.
MORNING:
We’ll hit up Wilma & Frieda [in Palm Springs or Palm Desert] for some breaky, with a choice of an Eeny, Meany, Miney, or Mo breakfast, depending on our appetite. Their homemade “pop tarts” are a must.
AFTERNOON:
After breakfast, we’ll head to Café La Jefa in Palm Springs for a latte before the heat sets in. During the golden hour, as the sun is setting behind the mountains, I will go to the La Quinta X Park and get in a little exercise and skateboard in the new combi bowl and do some laps on the pump track.
NIGHT:
After a skate session, I’m ready to eat again, so we’ll go down the street from the skate park to Big Rock Pub for dinner, and listen to some live music. It’s a great place to see rock ’n’ roll collectibles on the walls. It even has a piano in the floor with glass over it as you enter the pub.
You don't get a name like The Classic Club without reason.
PHOTO BY CHRIS MILLER/IMAGINE IMAGERY
Morning swings.
Looking for the best golf deals in Greater Palm Springs? Summer is the perfect time to take a swing at SilverRock Resort’s Arnold Palmer Classic Course in La Quinta — sure to challenge players of all levels. Or head to Classic Club in Palm Desert. The course is a certified Audubon bird sanctuary with 30 acres of water hazards to keep players on their toes. To golf where the pros do, try the five public courses designed by Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus at PGA WEST in La Quinta.
And don’t miss the Mountain View and Firecliff courses at Desert Willow in Palm Desert; they regularly make “best of golf” lists. Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs offers two premier courses with the stunning San Jacinto Mountains as a backdrop, while Indian Wells Golf Resort plays alongside the Santa Rosas. For a dose of history and fun, schedule a tee time at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage; members-only since 1971, the club was re-imagined and just opened to the public last year.
How to Stay Chill
What’s the best way to stay safe and cool while still remaining active and enjoying the outdoors?
From June through late September, the average high temperature in Greater Palm Springs ranges from 100 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit. Average low temperatures during that time are in the 70s, so take advantage of the early morning hours! Hydrate ahead of a planned activity and bring more than a 16-ounce bottle of water with you. Seeking shade and taking frequent rest breaks goes a long way in keeping you and your group safe when outdoors. Heat doesn’t discriminate and can impact all ages and body types. Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion can aid in preventing a serious situation from progressing.
— Haley Clawson, chief meteorologist for KESQ News Channel 3
Indian Wells Tennis Garden has lights on their courts, so you can still play after dark.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS.
Serve and smash.
When the sun sets, we’re ready to sling rackets. Thankfully, many courts are lit for evening play. Find them at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, the world-renowned Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and select public parks. La Quinta’s Fritz Burns Park features six illuminated tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. Other options include Palm Desert Civic Center Park, Rancho Mirage Community Park, and Ruth Hardy and Demuth parks in Palm Springs. If you’d rather get your swing on midday, check out Palm Desert’s new Pickled Bar, where you’ll find four professional pickleball courts — and a full bar.