How to Stay Active in Greater Palm Springs This Summer

A Day With Eddie

Two-time world champion skateboarder and Coachella Valley local Eddie “El Gato” Elguera — who worked with the city of La Quinta to design the combi bowl at X Park (the city’s skateboard haven) — shares his recommendations for a gnarly summer getaway.

MORNING:

We’ll hit up Wilma & Frieda [in Palm Springs or Palm Desert] for some breaky, with a choice of an Eeny, Meany, Miney, or Mo breakfast, depending on our appetite. Their homemade “pop tarts” are a must.

AFTERNOON:

After breakfast, we’ll head to Café La Jefa in Palm Springs for a latte before the heat sets in. During the golden hour, as the sun is setting behind the mountains, I will go to the La Quinta X Park and get in a little exercise and skateboard in the new combi bowl and do some laps on the pump track.

NIGHT:

After a skate session, I’m ready to eat again, so we’ll go down the street from the skate park to Big Rock Pub for dinner, and listen to some live music. It’s a great place to see rock ’n’ roll collectibles on the walls. It even has a piano in the floor with glass over it as you enter the pub.