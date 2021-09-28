Get a Grip

Joshua Dubinsky, a black-belt jiu-jitsu instructor who has called Cathedral City home for more than 30 years, empowers pupils in self-defense and self-esteem at his martial arts academy, Hurricane Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

What did you enjoy about growing up in the desert?

My dad moved us here for a job opportunity when I was in third grade. My family landed on a good block. I made a great group of friends. We played street hockey and rode bikes. I actually went to the Boys and Girls Club when I was younger. They had a pool table, so it was a cool place to hang out. I went back years later and worked there throughout high school.

When did you become interested in jiu-jitsu?

I was pulled into a jiu-jitsu class during my senior year of high school. I was blown away by how a physically smaller person could dominate me. I had played soccer and football. I was pretty strong, but these smaller guys were just running circles around me. One day, I totally got my butt kicked. In bed that night, I tried to analyze what had happened. I continued training and have been ever since that day.