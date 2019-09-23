High Desert Hot Spots

A record number of artists throughout the Morongo Basin will open their studios for visitors to meet them, experience their art, and see where they create during the 18th annual Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours. To make the most of your journey along the route, be sure to stop for a baked goodie, a bottle of wine, a workout, kitschy tchotchkes, or even a bath.

READ NEXT: How to play the High Desert Airbnb Game.

Wilde Pilates

You’re on vacation but need to maintain some semblance of discipline. Pop into one of Wilde Pilates’ scheduled small-batch pilates classes, or set up your own private sesh. Don’t sweat it if you forgot your workout clothes; this place offers an on-point selection of stylish, pilates-ready gear.

wildepilates.com