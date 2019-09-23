wilde pilates joshua tree

High Desert Hot Spots

Between stops on the Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours, refuel and recharge at these eclectic favorites.

Tienlyn Jacobson Attractions, Current Guide

Wilde Pilates in Joshua Tree is the perfect place to make a stop for a workout while you are out and about during the Hwy 62 Open Studio Arts Tour in October.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIENLYN JACOBSON

A record number of artists throughout the Morongo Basin will open their studios for visitors to meet them, experience their art, and see where they create during the 18th annual Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours. To make the most of your journey along the route, be sure to stop for a baked goodie, a bottle of wine, a workout, kitschy tchotchkes, or even a bath.

Wilde Pilates

You’re on vacation but need to maintain some semblance of discipline. Pop into one of Wilde Pilates’ scheduled small-batch pilates classes, or set up your own private sesh. Don’t sweat it if you forgot your workout clothes; this place offers an on-point selection of stylish, pilates-ready gear.
wildepilates.com

Boo’s Organic Oven

Baked fresh daily, the organic and non-GMO sweet and savory pies, breads, cookies, and other treats are mouth watering enough to send patrons on multi-mile missions for a bite. Pro tip: Arrive early for the best selection. Once they sell out, they close for the day. With their cult following, this happens frequently.

boosorganicoven.com

Boos Organic Oven

Apple pie at Boo’s Organic Oven.

Wine and Rock Shop

What’s a trip without a souvenir or two? The Wine and Rock Shop in Joshua Tree offers the best wares, from a healthy selection of spirits to — as the name suggests — beautiful rocks (aka crystals). That’s not all. The funky-chic gift shop also stocks artisan home goods and apothecary treasures.
wineandrockshop.com

Acme 5 Lifestyle

Something about indulging in an exploratory weekend of aesthetic adventure instills the urge to beautify your own life. This relatively new addition to downtown Yucca Valley is chock-full of plants, pots, furniture, and design objects guaranteed to take a living space to the next level. 760-853-0031

Integratron

Find balance at the famed Integratron. While the history of this metaphysically inspiring building alone is worth a trip (think aliens and CIA conspiracies), a 45-minute sound bath in the geodesic dome structure will elevate your state of being — an appropriate headspace for an art tour.

integratron.com

Integratron

Take a sound bath at Integratron.

