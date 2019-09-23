High Desert Hot Spots

A record number of artists throughout the Morongo Basin will open their studios for visitors to meet them, experience their art, and see where they create during the 18th annual Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours. To make the most of your journey along the route, be sure to stop for a baked goodie, a bottle of wine, a workout, kitschy tchotchkes, or even a bath.
Wilde Pilates
You’re on vacation but need to maintain some semblance of discipline. Pop into one of Wilde Pilates’ scheduled small-batch pilates classes, or set up your own private sesh. Don’t sweat it if you forgot your workout clothes; this place offers an on-point selection of stylish, pilates-ready gear.
wildepilates.com
Boo’s Organic Oven
Baked fresh daily, the organic and non-GMO sweet and savory pies, breads, cookies, and other treats are mouth watering enough to send patrons on multi-mile missions for a bite. Pro tip: Arrive early for the best selection. Once they sell out, they close for the day. With their cult following, this happens frequently.
Apple pie at Boo’s Organic Oven.
Wine and Rock Shop
What’s a trip without a souvenir or two? The Wine and Rock Shop in Joshua Tree offers the best wares, from a healthy selection of spirits to — as the name suggests — beautiful rocks (aka crystals). That’s not all. The funky-chic gift shop also stocks artisan home goods and apothecary treasures.
wineandrockshop.com
Acme 5 Lifestyle
Something about indulging in an exploratory weekend of aesthetic adventure instills the urge to beautify your own life. This relatively new addition to downtown Yucca Valley is chock-full of plants, pots, furniture, and design objects guaranteed to take a living space to the next level. 760-853-0031
Integratron
Find balance at the famed Integratron. While the history of this metaphysically inspiring building alone is worth a trip (think aliens and CIA conspiracies), a 45-minute sound bath in the geodesic dome structure will elevate your state of being — an appropriate headspace for an art tour.
Take a sound bath at Integratron.