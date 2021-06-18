Steeped in History

Sixty years ago on Dec. 21, 1961, the Canyons Club golf course opened to give Palm Springs its first 18-hole golf course. It later changed names to the Indian Canyons Golf Resort, but continues to offer unique desert living for those who reside there.

This midcentury modern home for sale sits on the 17th hole of the historic Indian Canyons Golf Resort course and has been remodeled with travertine flooring throughout. In the living/dining room, a scene-stealing stack stone gas fireplace commands attention that leads to a well-appointed kitchen featuring granite counters and skylights.

The master retreat comes with a dressing area, a walk-in closet, and a generous master bath, or enjoy one of three additional guest bedrooms. A bonus room off of the separate laundry room could be converted into an office or exercise area.

Multiple patio areas including two covered with misting systems make it easy to enjoy the indoor/outdoor capabilities of this 2,754 square-foot home originally built in 1964.

A large saltwater pool is surely enticing year-round along with a hot tub spa and firepit.

Listing price: 1,599,000

2370 S. Alhambra Drive, Palm Springs

Steve Hannegan

Berkshire Hathaway HomeService

Louise Hampton Team

2905 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

760-285-4645

steve@louisehampton.com