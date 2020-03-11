A Hike Through Time

Today, in addition to hikers, this particular slice of Palm Canyon draws visitors to picnic, meditate, and horseback ride. Visitors marvel at the exposed plates of the Palm Canyon fault line, which cuts through the middle of Palm Springs and meets the San Andreas Fault. The canyon has endured many earthquakes, floods, and fires over the years. Soulliere pointed some palm trees with burn marks dating to a 1980 fire. While the trees were singed, the tree remained intact because of its high water content.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a peninsular bighorn sheep high up on the mountain. The endangered rams with their massive curled horns will fill you with awe. They’re extraordinary.

A Tribal ranger can tell you about every plant and creature you encounter in this storybook canyon. And you’ll certainly be encouraged to come back to see this incredible place in different seasons. As breathtaking as Palm Canyon is in the fall, springtime colors it with its magical bloom. “It’s amazing to see the contrast in the spring,” Soulliere says. “Everywhere you look, there are all sorts of different colors.”

At the end of the Palm Canyon hike, you return to where the hike began: at the Trading Post, where you can enjoy refreshments and find keepsakes such as art, books, jewelry, pottery, baskets, and weavings — a great way to remember your experience and deepen your appreciation for the indigenous people who continue to maintain this desert oasis.