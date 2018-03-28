It’s nice to hear Jon Batiste talk about the transformative power of music and live performance. A vibrant singer-composer-educator-comedian-multi-instrumentalist from Louisiana, he comes from an artistic clan — at 8 years old, he played percussion in his family’s band, the Batiste Brothers Band. He often tours with his own band, Stay Human, stunning audiences with his soulful vocals and inventive twists on keyboards, spanning genres from jazz to hip-hop to rock to classical.

Batiste, alongside The Dap-Kings, is one of the headliners for the Indian Wells Music Festival, which unfolds April 6–7 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Grammy-winner Jonny Lang, Mindi Abair, and The Boneshakers are also on the roster. The grounds open at 4:30 p.m., where a Lifestyle Village with art, vendors and food are start the experience.

Batiste spoke to Palm Springs Life about the power of performance and the magic music can wield.