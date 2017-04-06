IndiGO Auto Group’s Porsche of Rancho Mirage unveiled the all-new 2017 Porsche Panamera March 17 at Imago Galleries in Palm Desert.

The debut of the remodeled Panamera was a true celebration of best-in-class engineering, design, and performance. The new four-door vehicle represents the courageous merge between a practical sedan and a powerful sports car.

Automotive enthusiasts, artists, art collectors, and the desert community joined together for this exclusive launch event. Guests marveled at Bernarducci Meisel’s PhotoRealism and Dale Chihuly’s glass-blown works, while enjoying specialty cocktails and elegant hors d’oeuvres.

Showcased in the unique sculpture garden of Imago Galleries, Porsche of Rancho Mirage displayed the 2017 Porsche 911, Macan GTS, and 718 Boxster.

IndiGo Auto Group, which expanded to Southern California from Houston in 2013, offers a white-glove sales and service approach and an active ownership experience for customers.

indiGO Auto Group

71377 CA-111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-610-0292

www.indigoautogroup.com

Photography by Loretta Vlach