Indio: Resurgence as the Heart of the Valley

Over the past several years, Indio has seen educational opportunities increase with the College of the Desert’s East Valley Campus opening with capacity enrollment in 2014, as well as new primary and secondary schools to serve the city’s growing population. The city is also home to the California Desert Trial Academy College of Law.

There has also been progress in economic development, particularly in the northern areas of the city surrounding Interstate 10, where a variety of businesses — from the I-10 Auto Mall to shopping centers with nationally recognized stores to hotels, dining, and industrial manufacturing — providing jobs and access to quality goods and services.

For Stan Rothbart, founder of Rothbart Development, the area surrounding I-10 and the Monroe Street exit, has one of the most dynamic concepts for growth in the Coachella Valley. Rothbart has developed a number of commercial complexes in the valley — including the Walmart/Sam’s Club/Kohl’s center at I-10 and Monterey Avenue. He noted that in the course of a year more than 27 million vehicles pass by The Palms shopping center that his company owns. He says that property and an additional 14-acre lot he bought have the potential to be a destination shopping center, especially when the 12-screen Maya Cinemas are built in 2020. It will also include an urgent care center and health-related services such as dental care and a fitness club, as well as fast food and casual dining options. The Palms also includes the Hampton Inn and Sun Community Federal Credit Union, as well as anchors such as Walmart.

“We are heavily focused on the entertainment, food and essential services aspect because that’s what we see for the future,” Rothbart says. “We’re even looking at some sort of recreational aspect for kids so that The Palms becomes a place where the whole family has something to do.”