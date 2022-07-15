Touch of Glamour: Sean and Adam

“There is something magical about the desert,” says Adam, who effused an emphatic “Yes!” when Sean proposed in October 2020 on the rooftop deck at Villa Royale in Palm Springs. The Louisville, Kentucky–based lovebirds had flown the coop during lockdown to find a little R&R.

“We picked Palm Springs because neither of us had ever been, and we wanted to experience the midcentury glamour, the dining, the hiking, and Joshua Tree — and of course the LGBT community.” They ultimately chose to wed here the following year, too.

Exploring options remotely, Sean and Adam connected with local planner Stacey Jones and, for their venue, landed on the Ingleside Inn, a storied 1920s-era boutique hotel in the shadow of Mount San Jacinto. “We liked the idea of having all our guests staying together on property,” Sean shares about Villa Royale. “We loved the classic beauty and history of Ingleside Inn and the coziness the full buyout would bring to our wedding weekend.”