Easy Giving

Wanting to be valuable members of society and have a meaningful purpose in life drives people to look for ways to help those less fortunate than themselves. Particular gratification comes from supporting nonprofits that do things we could not do on our own. However, determining where our time and money will have the greatest impact can be challenging.

The 80-year-old Inland Empire Community Foundation wants to make supporting causes as easy and effective as possible.

“We manage about 400 funds that have been established at the foundation,” says Jose Marquez, director of planned giving. “We often work with professional advisors who refer their clients to us to establish funds.” In fact, IECF has a Professional Advisors Council that meets twice a year to learn and share information that helps them guide their clients.