Making Impressions

An 80th anniversary deserves more than a tiered cake and a toast of cheer, especially for a nonprofit developing collaborative efforts (particularly with other nonprofits) to strengthen a 27,000-square-mile region through philanthropy. The Inland Empire Community Foundation’s board of directors chose gifts that keep giving: a series of “signature funds” to address pressing regional matters. Several board members seeded funds to support causes especially meaningful to them.

The CIELO Fund

With “cielo” being the Spanish word for “sky,” no one should miss a suggestion that The CIELO Fund’s goals can be called lofty. But the all-caps anagram digs down to its center: Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity. This fund aims to empower the vast number of Latinos in the Inland Empire by uplifting and investing in organizations and initiatives led by and serving them.

Board member Jesse Melgar, who holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and Chicano studies and a master’s degree in public policy, seeded and chairs this fund.

“As the Latino community grows, so should investments in the people, organizations, and opportunities helping our community thrive,” he says.