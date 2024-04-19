Inside Megan Dufresne’s Rancho Mirage Home Makeover

To undo the flagrant flamboyancy inside a waterfront vacation house in Lake Mirage that Los Angeles–based interior designer Megan Dufresne purchased midpandemic, she adopted a mighty battle cry: “If it’s not a ‘no,’ then it’s a ‘hell yes.’ ”

Desert dwellings are a bit of a family legacy — she grew up visiting her grandparents in Rancho Mirage Racquet Club, where her father currently owns a home — so Dufresne was unfazed at the notion of taking on the 1980s Spanish-style weekender’s “John Gotti meets Liberace aesthetic,” as she calls it. Even so, she was aghast at such passé pomp: an onslaught of smoky mirrors, gold trim, lavender walls, and floor tiles with an off-putting fleshy-pink tone. It’s hard to think of such “inspired” scenery as a blank slate, but as Dufresne says, “Nothing couldn’t be undone, and everything — anything — was possible.”

Acquiring a vacation property in the Coachella Valley often begets decorative experimentation, partly because the at-times monotonous expanse of the desert demands it. For Dufresne, her Rancho Mirage getaway was a testing ground for bold ideas. She envisioned a showroom of taste and creativity where prospective clients could witness decorative marvels converging into a thoroughly modern, measurably feminine, desert-coded tableau that only whispers of the region’s midcentury heritage.

“I wanted people to see what out-of-the-box thinking looks like,” Dufresne says. “I took a chance on my house to show them what can be done if they take a chance on theirs.”