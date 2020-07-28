10 Instagram-Worthy Places in Palm Springs

Of course there are more than 10 Instagram-worthy spots to take a selfie in Palm Springs. But we have to start somewhere, right?
COVID-19 has taken away the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway until September (fingers crossed). But if you weren’t aware of the number of public art places in the city, we’re giving you just a taste. There are way more. And the pandemic has opened our eyes to the quantity and quality of outdoor spaces we are surrounded by.
With the addition of new hotels and businesses come Instagram spots that not only create a landmark but make good business sense as well.
So take these 10 spots as a starting point. When we post the story on our social media channels, chime in. Tell us your 10 favorites and why. This list is meant to grow.
ART HOTEL
The pandemic has led to a quiet opening for this new boutique hotel in Palm Springs. But from the street, the hotel entrance makes some noise with a row of rainbow colors and an adjacent flower-power mural called “One Love – Flowers + Love Everlasting Love and Beauty” by Damon NY in 2019. Both are reflective of the hotel’s room decor.
1339 N. Indian Canyon Drive
arthotelps.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
PALM SPRINGS GREETINGS POSTER
Located behind the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, this colorful poster is on the north side of a stairwell that leads to an underground parking garage below. The mural was installed by the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission with Grit Development. The California Desert Arts Council installed a public participation mural by Arts Tank Greater Palm Springs grant winner Peter Tigler at the 37th La Quinta Arts Festival where attendees could contribute to it.
Intersection of Belardo Road and Museum Way
cadesertarts.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Located across the street from the Free People store on North Palm Canyon Drive, this merge of directional signs with the identifier on top makes it easy to let people know where you are. Like they can’t figure it out. The palm tree adds a nice touch.
Intersection of Museum Way and North Palm Canyon Drive
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
ACE HOTEL
The hotel has reopened, so iconic shots like this are once again possible. Formerly the Westward Ho with a Denny’s, the Ace Hotel has a great collection of selfie stops to make throughout the property including an actual vintage photo booth.
701 E. Palm Canyon Drive
acehotel.com
Glowing Endorsement
Step just outside the Sephora store on North Palm Canyon Drive, and it’s hard to miss the “Working on My Desert Glow” mural by Luke Chiao. It was commissioned by Sephora in 2019.
175 N. Palm Canyon Drive
pspublicarts.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
les cactus
Opening in late January, Les Cactus sits on a historic 1930s property featuring a pink exterior and green and white striped accents. There are an assortment of cacti before you even enter the hotel plus the 25-foot “Pistol Pete” offers another Kodak moment. Wiht the right camera, try a night shot in front of the illuminated hotel sign.
555 S Warm Sands Drive
lescactus.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY MAYA JIMENEZ
PALM SPRINGS MURALS
Situated behind Sephora are three murals facing east to put the San Jacinto mountains in the west as the backdrop to your photo.
Northeast corner of Belardo Road and Museum Way
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA
DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS
Created by Colette Miller in 2019 on the east side of the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, “StayHuman” lets you feel like you’re taking flight. The mural is part of the the Global Angel Wings Project begun in 2012 in Los Angeles with interactive streetart using angel wings “to remind humanity we are the angels of this earth.”
100 W. Tahquitz Way
pspublicarts.com
collettemiller.com
Norma Jeane Baker
While we wait to see if the Marilyn Monroe statue will return to Palm Springs, you can still see the blonde bombshell thanks to artist Curry Mendes, who created this 15-foot by 15-foot mural on the north side of Lulu California Bistro. Her crown of flowers completes the piece called “Love and Peace”. On his Facebook page, Mendes wrote: “This is my new series that is really doing it for me right now.. it feels fresh and new and exciting because of working with such an extensive color palette ..”
200 S. Palm Canyon Drive
currymendes.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY MAYA JIMENEZ
LAS TIAS
Commissioned by the Palm Springs Art Museum to create the mural, Sofia Enriquez had some help from the Summer Art Camp program. “I wanted to create a mural that was kind of dedicated to my family and my culture,” Enriquez told The Desert Sun. Enriquez recalled as a child that her mother and her aunts wear paisley patterns in the form of dresses. She hopes viewers will experience that same comfort when observing this piece.
101 N. Museum Drive
pspublicarts.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY MEJIA