10 Instagram-Worthy Places in Palm Springs

Of course there are more than 10 Instagram-worthy spots to take a selfie in Palm Springs. But we have to start somewhere, right?

COVID-19 has taken away the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway until September (fingers crossed). But if you weren’t aware of the number of public art places in the city, we’re giving you just a taste. There are way more. And the pandemic has opened our eyes to the quantity and quality of outdoor spaces we are surrounded by.

With the addition of new hotels and businesses come Instagram spots that not only create a landmark but make good business sense as well.

So take these 10 spots as a starting point. When we post the story on our social media channels, chime in. Tell us your 10 favorites and why. This list is meant to grow.