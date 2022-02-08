michael kuseske artist

Organic Modernism

Feel your interiors coming alive again with butterflies and shapely botanicals.

Lisa Marie Hart Home & Design, Real Estate, Shopping

Monarch by artist Michael Kuseske at CODA Gallery in Palm Desert.
ALL IMAGES COURTESY OF THE VENDORS

candiceheldblanket
Pink Pagoda Woven Throw Blanket by Candice Held in Palm Springs.
piancachair
Calatea Chair by Pianca at Interior Illusions.
scandanaviandesigns
Laughing Leopards Pillow Cover by Scandinavian Designs.
ulloochair
Maroc Star one-of-a-kind chair covered in two African wax print fabrics by Ulloo42.
elenamanferdiniartist
Artist Elena Manferdini with her Monstera Rug for Erik Lindstrom Rugs.
fliepaperwallpaper
Fliepaper wallpaper in Blue Butterfly at PS212 Home in Palm Springs.
gracehomefurnishings
Belgian linen fabric in Lillianne Sour Apple at Grace Home Furnishings in Palm Springs.
moooipillows
Menagerie of Extinct Animals Pillow by Moooi at Interior Illusions.
curreyandcompany
Currey and Company Tropical 4-Light Wall Sconce at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Rancho Mirage.
winesulatorcanteen

Winesulator Canteen in Monstera at Christopher Kennedy, Inc. in Palm Springs.

greenfeltmonstera
Green felt monstera leaf trivets in three sizes at Pelago in Palm Springs.
florallibationsbook
Floral Libations book at Room & Board.
RanchoRelaxo
Paddywax Pink Pepper Pomelo Candle at Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage.
