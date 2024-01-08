Intersect Palm Springs Event Showcases Regional Artists

Intersect Palm Springs returns for its third edition in February, welcoming a dynamic mix of contemporary and modern art and design galleries. In addition to the curated selection of exhibitors, the fair includes a robust program of daily events, as well as special exhibitions centered on regional artists living in the desert.



The fair is a part of Intersect Art and Design, producers of annual cultural events that connect galleries with art lovers and collectors. The Intersect team is committed to building community and connectivity locally, regionally, and globally through opportunities for dialogue, engagement, and inspiration.





Event Details

Intersect Palm Springs happens Feb. 8–11, 2024.

Location:

Palm Springs Convention Center

277 N. Avenida Caballeros

Palm Springs, CA 92262

intersectpalmsprings.com



Opening Night Preview:

Thursday, February 8

(VIP / All Access Pass only)



Open to the Public:

Friday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb.10

Sunday, Feb. 11